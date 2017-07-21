Blac Chyna Moves On Fast With Menchie, Flaunts New Fling’s Tattoo Of Her Initials

After a rough couple of weeks for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, the curvaceous beauty seems to be moving on quite fast with another man and she’s not ashamed to flaunt it.

On Wednesday, the 29-year-old reality star took to Snapchat for her usual updates about the latest happenings in her life. The Rob & Chyna star, who never failed to make some noise on social media, shared several videos of herself while on the set of Yo Gotti’s “Rake It Up” music video.

Blac Chyna teamed up with famous rapper Nicki Minaj for their sizzling cameos in the upcoming music video. The voluptuous duo posted some behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot.

In one of the videos, Blac Chyna can be seen rocking a sexy purple vinyl dress matched with a long straight blonde wig. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj sported a light blue latex fitted dress accentuating her curves. She also completed her racy look with her super long black hair.

Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj, who previously worked together on Kanye West’s “Monster” music video, also flaunted their matching diamond watches and jaw-dropping sports cars.

However, what caught the attention of many was another Snapchat video featuring Blac Chyna and her rumored fling Menchie. The Shade Room shared the controversial clip which shows the Lashed Bar owner wearing the same latex dress while sitting next to her new flame.

In the clip, the pair can be seen hanging out in a dark place while posing for the camera. Blac Chyna and Menchie appeared to be enjoying each other’s company, leading many to speculate that they are definitely an item.

To recall, Menchie was the controversial guy in Rob Kardashian’s first video, which was part of his revenge porn on Instagram on July 5. Apparently, the explicit video was sent to Rob by Blac Chyna herself.

In the steamy video, the vixen can be seen laying on top of Menchie while kissing him. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star immediately went berserk after seeing the clip, resulting in his social media meltdown.

Adding fuel to speculations that she has moved on with Menchie was another video, which Blac Chyna uploaded herself. In her Instagram post, Blac Chyna seemingly flaunted Menchie’s new tattoo of her initials, “BC.”

As it appears, the former stripper’s rumored new boyfriend is so in love with her that he got a tattoo of her initials behind his ears. It looks like the ink was still fresh as Menchie’s skin appeared to be still red from the process.

Meanwhile, many were quick to notice that Blac Chyna seems proud of her new fling’s daring move to get a tattoo of her initials even in the early stage of their relationship. The reality star even flirtatiously leans on Menchie, which he responded with a smooch.

Blac Chyna and Menchie have yet to confirm their relationship status. However, their actions speak louder than words. Despite all the dramas and controversies that Blac Chyna is going through, is it safe to say that she finally found the one? Or will it be just another case of short-term relationship?

