Prince Harry Planning To Propose To Meghan Markle Soon, But Wedding Will Wait A Little Longer

Prince Harry is getting very close to proposing to longtime girlfriend Meghan Markle, but the wedding will reportedly have to wait a while longer.

After reports spread this week that the fifth in line to the throne of England was considering eloping with his American actress girlfriend, a new report claims that Harry is looking at the relationship in a more traditional sense and has no plans for a secret wedding.

A source close to the couple told E! News that Prince Harry is “fast approaching” an official engagement. The source said they could be engaged by the end of the year, though Meghan Markle wants to enjoy a little more time away from the spotlight before starting the royal wedding plans.

“Right now, Meghan is trying to keep her head down, work hard and stay out of the media,” the insider told the media outlet. “The past few months have been difficult and had its ups and downs with the amount of attention on her future with Harry, engagement talk, wedding talk, etc. She’s hoping that if this is something that happens they can keep the news private for a while before having to go public.”

This came just days after another report surfaced claiming that Prince Harry was strongly leaning toward eloping with Meghan Markle. Us Weekly reported that Prince Harry was worried about having a wedding that was too showy, and instead considering doing it in private in a more intimate setting.

Prince Harry is getting ready to get down on one knee for Meghan Markle.???? https://t.co/vuu9ZNkBNa pic.twitter.com/jNJbGMUFbX — E! News (@enews) July 21, 2017

The source told E! News that Prince Harry isn’t considering eloping, but there have been other reports that the couple is shying away from the spotlight. Markle has yet to attend a public event despite being connected to Harry for nearly a year, though she has spent time with the extended royal family and attended the reception after Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

There have also been reports that Prince Harry may be forced to leave his royal life behind to marry the woman he loves. A report from OK! Magazine claimed that Queen Elizabeth did not give her approval, as she was wary about Prince Harry marrying an American, and a divorced one at that.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Engaged? What His Friends Say About An Upcoming Proposal… https://t.co/IcrhEE7h4M — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) July 11, 2017

The report claimed that Prince Harry wasn’t going to give up on the relationship, even if that meant leaving the royal life. A few days later, a report from Radar Online claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted house hunting in Hollywood Hills, where the two planned to live.

So far, there is no official word from either Prince Harry or Meghan Markle on the rumors that they will soon be getting engaged.

[Featured Image by Aaron Chown/AP Images]