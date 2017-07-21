John Cena’s Retirement Could Be Coming Soon, Requested To Become A Free Agent For One Huge Reason

John Cena made his return to SmackDown Live during the July 4th edition, but his status on television is a “free agent,” which means he can appear on Raw at any time. On paper, that means WWE officials have the option to book him against anyone in WWE for an event like Summerslam that happens to be just around the corner. The most interesting thing about Cena’s new status is it was his idea to become a free agent.

During a recent interview with Complex, John Cena revealed that he went to WWE officials and requested to become a free agent as a way for the company to utilize him on both brands. The reason why has a lot to do with Cena’s schedule, but John also doesn’t know how many more years he has left inside a WWE ring.

“The reason that I wanted to be a free agent and the reason they kind of granted my request is because I don’t know if I’ll be available for Smackdown specific only or Raw specific only, and I also know that my days are numbered. I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers. In the time I have left, I’m gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can.”

His commitments to Hollywood have taken more and more time away from WWE, but Cena has remained loyal to the company and there is no indication that will change in the foreseeable future. However, there are a lot of factors such as age, money, and time working against John Cena’s future as an active competitor. The idea to use him on both Raw and SmackDown Live to help the product as he’s needed is a really good idea.

After 15 years in WWE, John Cena does not have anything left to prove as a performer. He has been as selfless as anyone ever has been in this business. The 16-time WWE World Champion will always have his critics, but his contributions to the wrestling industry will likely surpass anyone. His longevity, growth, and passion are second to none when the WWE Universe discusses the idea of the best wrestler of all time.

Clearly, Cena doesn’t have any delusions about wrestling for years to come. From a realistic perspective, he knows the clock is ticking down. It might be a big injury that finally stops him or the inability to hang with the new crop of WWE Superstars. The fans are getting used to a WWE without John Cena, but he’s likely to receive one of the biggest sendoffs in WWE history whenever his time comes to an end after all these years.

