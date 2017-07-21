WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Goes Off On Twitter, Angry About Not Being Used On TV

WWE is full of numerous superstars across Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, and NXT, but it is really hard for all of them to have their time in the spotlight. To make it in professional wrestling, superstars need to make themselves known and make sure they take every opportunity they can get and even more than that. Now, one Team Red superstar is very upset about not being used on TV more and even went off on Twitter about it.

Just last month, Emma returned to Monday Night Raw after being out of action for a couple of months due to a shoulder injury. That time off came about just shortly after returning to the ring from missing more than half a year due to suffering a major back injury last summer.

Now, she is barely being used on WWE television and isn’t even appearing at WWE Live Events much either. It could be that the company is looking out for her and they don’t want to risk further injury to her so soon after returning, or maybe, they just don’t have anything for her to do.

Whatever the reason may be, Wrestling Inc. noticed that she isn’t happy about it and let it be known this week during Raw.

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss took on Bayley in a non-title match as recapped by the official website of WWE. That is when Emma first took to Twitter to show her anger and frustrations to the world.

Here in #WWENashville watching Alexa Vs Bayley… Then Sasha and Nia.. Love watching others get more opportunities that I never get! Cool..???? — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017

As the night went on, Emma became rather quiet, but she wasn’t done talking and even let the world know that she had reached a milestone in WWE.

Sitting backstage at #RAW on my 5yrs with @WWE… Happy Anniversary to me!????#RAWNashville — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 18, 2017

Yes, Emma celebrated five years with the company by not even being used on TV this week, and she hasn’t been seen much in a while. According to the Internet Wrestling Database, Emma has had only four matches in the last month and a half – two at live events, one on Main Event, and the fourth was a six-woman tag match on the June 26th episode of Raw.

She is still being seen a lot in photoshoots and other work as WWE just released a new collection of bikini pictures for the world to see.

Beautiful bikini photos are made even more stunning when #RAW Superstar @EmmaWWE is in front of the camera! https://t.co/tKPY02G8To — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2017

Injuries have truly plagued Emma’s career and that has been especially true a lot in the last two years. She was given the Emmalina gimmick which went up in flames before it even really started, but injuries ended up taking her out of the equation anyway. Now, she is back and healthy but not being used on WWE television and it is really frustrating her. This could be her way of building up to something bigger storyline-wise or it may be that she is truly angry and misses being on TV.

