Brawl Erupts At Toronto Pizza Parlor [Viral Video]

A brawl broke out at a Toronto pizza restaurant involving a group of women, with two separate uploads of the four-minute cell phone video registering about 600,000 hits so far on YouTube.

Probably to little or no surprise for those familiar with this sort of thing, the incident occurred about 2 a.m. on a Sunday earlier this month.

The encounter at an establishment called Pizza Pizza, a Toronto-based franchise that operates throughout Canada but primarily within Ontario, has gone viral, and apparently got started because a customer thought her order was taking too long, cell phone videographer Paul Michael reportedly told TheStar.com of Toronto.

“They didn’t call her to tell her it was ready so in the middle of the Pizza Pizza, she started screaming how she wasn’t satisfied. She was making this big scene and then someone else said something and one person just started grabbing another. The big thing just started happening when she jumped over the counter and started throwing the chips on the floor. So everything just started going crazy. Everyone started pushing each other. I don’t know how those other people really got involved. I just sat there and filmed the whole event.”

In the footage, several men who are apparently employees try to act as peacemakers to calm down the situation and separate the antagonists, including restraining a woman who picked up a chair as if to use it on someone.

Other patrons calmly sat at their tables and consumed their pizza or checked their phones amidst the chaos.

Michael indicated that the woman who was complaining wound up throwing the pizza on the floor.

ICYMI (if that's even possible): that dust up at that Toronto Pizza Pizza https://t.co/ANoUxY0Uxl pic.twitter.com/bJ3U5Cw1Vk — Metro News Canada (@MetroNewsCanada) July 15, 2017

Toronto police arriving on the scene charged one person with public intoxication, but none of the people in the restaurant who participated in the fight were detained on criminal charges.

Cops say about 10 people were involved the scuffle, many of whom were intoxicated, according to a police spokeswoman.

See also:

Taco Bell Fight Between Manager And Employee Caught On Video

Chef Loses 100 Pounds On Pizza Diet

Restaurant Customers Allegedly Attack Owner, Daughter Over Cold Chicken Order [Disturbing Video]

In general, is it fair to wonder if something about fast food (plus the combination of adult beverages and late-night hours in certain circumstances) tends to get impatient customers’ adrenalin flowing, more typically in the U.S.? For example, an Iowa woman described by a witness as “extremely hangry” climbed over the counter and brawled with a female McDonald’s manager last month. Apparently the customer grew impatient while waiting for her McChicken sandwich. The fight was also recorded by a cell phone camera. The woman and her two companions were allegedly drunk at the time.

The Pizza Pizza fight near Queen and Broadview is already the stuff of local legend in #Toronto https://t.co/33c9Bmn706 pic.twitter.com/aDAfXICFyS — blogTO (@blogTO) July 13, 2017

Watch the viral video of the brawl at the Pizza Pizza restaurant in Toronto.

[Featured Image by Eric Risberg/AP Images]