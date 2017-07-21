Blac Chyna Kept Some Of Rob’s Gifts, But ‘Nobody Supports Her,’ Brushes Off Rumors That He Bought Her

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian engaged in a social media war heard round the world, but the pair are attempting to move on after both handled themselves in such an embarrassing manner. However, Blac Chyna recently sat down with People to discuss why she kept some of his gifts and returned the rest of them. She also was keen to set the record straight on Rob’s allegations that he had “bought” her or was supporting her.

According to Blac Chyna, nobody supports her but herself and she likes being independent. She told People that she had her very first job at McDonald’s at the age of 15 and created her own line, Lash Cosmetics, shortly after her son King was born. The star is less than thrilled about allegations that she was in a relationship with Rob Kardashian simply because of his money.

Blac Chyna has also been under fire for wearing a trio of tennis bracelets that Rob Kardashian gave her as a gift right before their fight exploded and she had to seek a restraining order against her ex.

She states that she kept those tennis bracelets because “she liked them,” but returned everything else he had given her.

“I gave back Rob’s jewelry because I feel as though I can’t be bought. I’m not going to let [him] hang something over my head anymore. I also read that he said that he took the cars back. No, he did not. Those cars were leased, and I was going to have to give them back anyway.”

According to Blac Chyna, she bought Rob Kardashian a Range Rover, though he has yet to mention it in any of his interviews.

Blac Chyna sought a restraining order against Rob after he posted photos of her nude without her consent. Though revenge porn does carry a penalty that can lead to up to six months in jail it is unclear if she will press further charges through her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

Tyga, Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner’s ex, says that he told Rob Kardashian to watch out for Chyna when he was dating Kylie. The rapper insists that she really is a good person at heart, but doesn’t have “people to guide her” the way many other people do. Tyga claims he told Rob what he was “about to deal with” but Rob decided not to listen to him and dated Blac Chyna anyway.

