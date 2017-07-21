‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Dares Hilary, Newman Brawl Airs, And Dina Shocks Ashley

Young and the Restless spoilers tease Hilary (Mishael Morgan) will make up her mind about the footage they took after Nikki Newman’s concert, but a certain someone will make her rethink her decision. The Newman family is going to panic in the upcoming episodes of Y&R – the clan’s secrets are going to be the talk of the town.

To Air Or Not To Air

The Hilary Hour is going to feature a major family drama. The Newmans have been trying to maintain a happy facade but the footage of Victor (Eric Braeden) punching Nick (Joshua Morrow) is going to change everything. Hilary has been debating with Howard (David Faustino) if they should air the footage. She had no plans to make the brawl go public until Victor talked to her.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor’s dismissive attitude provoked Hilary to air the footage. When Victor told her to go ahead with her scoop, Hilary felt the need to prove the man she can do it. Spoilers tease that everyone glued to their TV screens, which is pretty much the entire town, will know what happened that night.

Victoria is upset with all the drama their family is experiencing lately, Nikki will be shocked, and Nick just couldn’t believe Hilary will stoop that low. Hilary will even add a commentary citing the relationship between father and son is different behind closed doors. Mariah was against airing the video and she will have nothing much to add to Hilary’s vindictive comments.

Today on #YR, Nikki embraces her new life and Abby makes a shocking discovery. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Npd4uifYD6 pic.twitter.com/LS3wBbrOko — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 20, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that after Nick reels from what he sees on screen, he is going to head over to the TV studio to confront Hilary over what she aired. Nick will have harsh words for Hilary, and the woman will be annoyed. Spoilers tease that she is going to tell Nick to confront his father who gave her the go signal to air the video. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the newest scandal is going to make Nick and Victor’s feud worse. Another face-off between father and son will definitely happen soon.

Today on #YR, Victor and Nick’s feud escalates and a juicy story falls into Hilary’s lap! WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XNOwJf2jSG pic.twitter.com/t8ftV1zdUq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 18, 2017

Too Much, Too Soon

Juliet’s (Laur Allen) pregnancy had a huge effect on Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) marriage. However, Lily is sincere in keeping her family together. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Neil (Kristof St. John) is going to ask Lily if she still wants Cane in her life. Their family had been through a lot but Cane’s devastating lies are the biggest issue they’ve had.

Cane knows Lily is reeling from the pain he caused but, right now, all he wants to do is move forward. Instead of helping his wife resolve their issues, Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he is going to plan a romantic evening. The man is intent on proving they still have a torch for each other. Instead of experiencing marital bliss, Lily is not going to appreciate any of his efforts.

Spa Day Revelations

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that another family drama is brewing across town. Abby (Melissa Ordway), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Dina (Marla Adams) are going to have a relaxing time at the spa. While they are in a place which is perfect for rejuvenation, something Dina says is going to shock her daughter and granddaughter.

While chatting away and enjoying each other’s company, they will eventually talk about young men. Dina will suggest that these guys “ask for so little and they give so much.” This advice will jolt Ashley and Abby out of their relaxed state. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that the two are thinking Dina’s statement confirms her affair with Graham (Max Shippee).

TODAY: Nick confesses to Nikki but does not show remorse. #YR pic.twitter.com/5S3VAHlgfw — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) July 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]