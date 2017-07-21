Be A Kid Again: Radio Flyer Introduces Mini-Sized Version Of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder From ‘Star Wars’

The San Diego Comic-Con 2017 started with a bang on Thursday with a number of announcements regarding different things, but the miniature Luke Skywalker Landspeeder will blow your mind. Radio Flyer introduced something that is making adults everywhere wish they were kids again or at least small enough to fit in this new toy. Yes, the miniature Landspeeder from Star Wars is incredibly awesome and it is actually motorized.

As revealed by SyFy, the new toy is actually a small version of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder which was featured in Star Wars and it is almost identical. Believe it or not, there is even damage to the front of the vehicle already painted on which makes it even more authentic.

Your kids can have a Landspeeder of their very own later this year when it is released on Sept. 5, 2017, but it is already available for pre-orders as of today. You may want to jump on this one as quickly as possible because you can bet that they will go fast and it will be the item that everyone is looking to purchase during the holiday season.

Just be warned that if you’re a parent, there’s a good chance you’ll end up breaking it if you try to get in it. There is a 130-pound weight limit.

Radio Flyer turned Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder into a driveable car for kids https://t.co/Ixw8eXgFLv pic.twitter.com/Iva47QPtIE — Travel + Leisure (@TravelLeisure) July 20, 2017

For those wondering about some more details regarding the new Landspeeder, it will have two seats for the 130-pound weight limit which means that two young ones can enjoy it together. The Star Wars remake will have speeds of two or five miles per hour in drive and two miles per hour in reverse.

It comes with a 12V rechargeable battery which does come with a charger as well, but kids will have close to five hours of playtime with each charge.

There is so much more to the Landspeeder than just the outside of it too. In the driver’s area, there is an interactive dashboard with lights, real sounds from the movies, and quotes from characters such as Luke Skywalker and C-3PO while R2-D2 makes his usual noises.

The major question at hand here is the cost of Luke Skywalker’s miniature Landspeeder from Star Wars and it will be $499.99. Toys R Us does have it available for pre-order right now and it is limited to just one item per customer, but they’re offering free shipping which is a great touch.

It’s hard to imagine being able to find the small version of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder available to buy when Christmas gets closer. Kids love Star Wars and so do adults who may end up wanting to get it for their children even if the little ones don’t ask for it. The first advertisement for it is absolutely adorable and is only going to help promote it in a quicker and bigger fashion zooming around the planet or their neighborhood later this year.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]