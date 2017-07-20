Kylie Jenner Poses Seductively For Apple’s Beats/Balmain Collaboration Drop

Kylie Jenner posed seductively for a new campaign promoting Apple’s Beats headphones collaboration with Balmain. The 19-year-old looked stunning in the series of photos wearing Apple’s Beats headphones with Balmain designer clothing, Daily Mail reported.

Kylie Jenner is the face of Apple’s launch of the Beats/Balmain collaboration headphones. On Thursday, the 19-year-old and the company released several images of the collaboration campaign on social media.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a number of different ensembles in the photographs. One featured Kylie wearing a mossy green choker collar top with a jungle background wearing gold Beats/Balmain headphones.

The brand explained that the launch of the Beats/Balmain headphones was “timed with the opening of the Balmain Flagship at 8421 Melrose Place in Los Angeles.” The collaboration features “two custom designs of Beats’ popular Powerbeats3 Wireless and Beats Studio Wireless headphones.”

Kylie also posed in a beige leather top with a front zipper and buckles on the straps. A video was posted to Beats’ Instagram account featuring the teen wearing the Powerbeats3 Wireless and a high ponytail with what appears to be sand coming off of her body in reverse.

Jenner also wore a black fringed top with beading and netting that had a triangle cut-out on the chest.

Her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, also shared an image of Kylie wearing the Beats/Balmain headphones on Thursday saying what a “proud mama” she was.

The Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones-Balmain Special Edition will retail for $599.95

Apple says that the Beats/Balmain collection delivers “premium sound and exquisite design reflective of Balmain’s iconic style,” adding that the Beats Studio Wireless headphones are finished in a “Safari color” with “metallic accents” because it represented “Oliver Rousteing’s dreamlike vision of an urban safari.”

“Each comes with a matching suede case adorned with a Balmain plaque and the symbolic Balmain coin zipper pull.”

Kylie is also currently promoting her latest Kendall + Kylie collection, which is available exclusively through Revolve.

The 23-piece line has been selling extremely quickly. Kylie has said that their “collection for Revolve has styles for all body types.”

