‘Southern Charm’ Kathryn Dennis Vs Katy Perry ‘Who Wore It Better’ In Red Marchesa Dress

While this year’s Southern Charm reunion might have been have been tame by Bravo standards, the Marchesa dress worn by Kathryn Dennis was anything but. The dress, which was more of a formal gown than a dress, was a pop of color in a bland sea of pastel and business casual. But the red Marchesa which is said to be the real life incarnation of the red dress dancing lady emoji has made it past the Bravo studios and into the forum of “Who Wore It Best” status.

Southern Charm season four got off to a slow start for Kathryn with fans asking where she was. Kathryn had just gotten home from rehab when filming started, and Bravo had eased her into the season, which made fans realize that without her, things were a bit dull. As the season went on, fans got to see Kathryn grow up a bit and own her mistakes all while trying to get back into the lives of her friends and her children while re-evaluating what she wanted to do with the rest of her life. Before Whitney Sudler-Smith and the Southern Charm train came to town, Kathryn Dennis had been finishing undergrad and doing some modeling, but two kids in three years put all of that on the back burner.

Who wore it best? I Think I am voting @katyperry ???????????? pic.twitter.com/ErCyqHxJXQ — Kathryn C. Dennis (@kathryn_dennis) July 20, 2017

But as season four of Southern Charm progressed, Kathryn decided to dip her toe back into modeling and had a shoot with her three-year-old Kensie who is the spitting image of her mama. While like most women, Kathryn’s body is not exactly the same as it was before having kids, but at almost six foot and slim, she still can bring clothing to life, which is why the red Marchesa dress with floral appliqués and Flamenco sleeves was a perfect fit.

But the dress was not only a hit for Kathryn Dennis, as singer Katy Perry wore it too (at Cannes), launching a “Who wore it better” comparison in People Magazine and on Dennis’ Twitter page.

Shake it off, babe #diosmio #southerncharm A post shared by Kathryn Calhoun Dennis (@kathryndennis) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

But Kathryn Dennis in the Marchesa dress also caught the eye of fashion bloggers who likened the dramatic dress to the redhead’s appearance on Southern Charm for four seasons. The red Marchesa dress retails for $7995, and while Cannes might have been a better place for it, it certainly made a splash at that reunion.

The dress even seems to have its own emoji, as it resembles the red dress dancing lady emoji available on the iPhone.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘Southern Charm’ Season 4: Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Ravenel Are…

Best ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Moments Unspoken As Thomas…

‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Tells All About Landon’s…

‘Southern Charm’ Season 4: Kathryn Dennis And Thomas Ravenel…

So who do you think wore the Marchesa dress better, Katy Perry or Southern Charm Kathryn Dennis?

[Featured Image by Bravotv]