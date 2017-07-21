Photos Of Melania Trump’s Exposed Nipple In Black Dress Resurface Online

Two decades before Melania Trump became the first lady of the United States, she posed nude for Max magazine, a now-defunct men’s magazine, according to Us Weekly. In July of 2016, those photos were then republished on the front page of the New York Post, much to her detriment. And even though the criticism surrounding the photo shoot has died down some, Melania’s detractors regularly bring up the existence of that photo shoot as proof she isn’t fit to be the first lady. Today, Daily Star Online uncovered more risque photos of Melania Trump, which may become the source of more scrutiny. In the photos, which we cannot post, but can be viewed here, Melania Trump can be seen posing next to Donald Trump with her nipple clearly exposed through her dress.

As seen in the photos, Melania Trump is wearing a thin, off-the-shoulder black dress that stopped right at her knees. The skirt flared out at the bottom and had some ruffled detail along the skirt’s border. It was the chest area of the dress, however, that caught Daily Star Online’s attention, as her nipples are on full display through the dress. The little black dress came equipped with sheer panels at random stretches of the garment, but it’s unclear if that specific area of the dress was sheer, or if it became translucent due to the bright lights of the flashing cameras.

Enjoyed my tour of #Paris on the Seine this afternoon. Thank you to Mrs. Macron for being such a gracious hostess. #France A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

It’s also quite possible that one of the sheer panels of Melania Trump’s black dress could have possibly shifted to expose her bare breast.

.@potus & I enjoyed our visits to #Warsaw & #Hamburg. A lot of work was accomplished, friendships made. Headed home!???????? A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Compared to the fully nude photo shoot that Melania Trump willingly posed for in Max magazine, her wardrobe malfunction probably won’t draw her as much criticism, as it was most likely an accident. Even so, at 51 percent, Melania Trump’s approval rating is already much higher than Donald Trump’s, according to a Fox News poll.

What do you think about Melania Trump’s nip slip? Do you think that she purposefully exposed her herself? Or was it an innocent accident? You can sound off in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By Evan Agostini/Getty Images]