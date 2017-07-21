‘Big Brother 19’ Recap: Spoilers From July 20 Episode, Fifth Houseguest Evicted, Halting Hex Revealed

The July 20 Big Brother 19 episode recap comes from Thursday night on CBS. The cast members were about to evict the fifth houseguest of the season, setting up the special episode on Friday night (July 21) where a Battle Back Competition will take place. A lot of additional Big Brother 19 spoilers had to be revealed during this latest episode, though, including the fight between Josh Martinez and Mark Jansen that took place a bit earlier in the week. This Episode 11 recap comes from a live CBS presentation on Thursday, July 20, at 9 p.m. PT/ET.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Alex Ow won the Week 3 Head of Household Competition, lasting longer than the rest of the BB19 cast during an endurance challenge. Alex nominated Jessica Graf and Dominique Cooper for eviction, putting a plan in motion that she worked on with Paul Abrahamian. Jason Dent won the Week 3 Power of Veto, but didn’t end up using it at the Veto Ceremony, meaning the cast will now vote on whether to evict Jessica or Dominique on Thursday night.

Following the introduction recap, it was time for the most interesting Big Brother 19 spoilers from the last week to be revealed, as Josh Martinez and Mark Jansen got into an altercation. The two guys bet on a game of pool, with the loser forced to drink a cup of pickle juice and hot sauce. Josh scratched on the eight ball, but claimed that he won, demanding Mark drink the concoction. He brought it out, but Mark then threw it in Josh’s face.

That drama ended up leading to a day of arguments in the BB19 house, including Josh throwing ketchup and ranch dressing at Mark. Josh would continue to verbally attack anyone near him, with Jessica Graf’s son becoming a target. She engaged in the argument, putting a bigger target on herself as other people in the house began to realize she was still trying to carry out the plans of Cody Nickson. As Paul Abrahamian noted, Jessica was doing a terrible job at “flying under the radar this week.”

The Den of Temptation was opened up again this week, with America voting on a houseguest to receive the Halting Hex. The way it works is that a houseguest can halt a live eviction by releasing the hex on the BB19 house, basically cancelling out an Eviction Ceremony. The chosen houseguest has four weeks to use it. It was revealed that Jessica Graf was chosen by America, giving her a really huge power moving forward. She accepted the temptation, likely prolonging her game by quite a bit this season.

That brought the show to the most important part of this July 20 Big Brother 19 episode recap. At the live vote and eviction, the 10 voting houseguests had to decide whether to save Jessica Graf or Dominique Cooper. It was a very one-sided eviction vote, with the first unanimous vote of the season, with the houseguests voting 10-0 to send Dominique to her one-on-one meeting with host Julie Chen. In her exit interview, Dominique was told about the Battle Back Competition coming up on Friday.

Cameron Heard, Jillian Parker, and Cody Nickson joined Julie Chen later in the episode, speaking about the upcoming competition. The Head of Household Competition isn’t taking place just yet, with the assumption that it will be part of or immediately follow the Battle Back Competition. That brings an end to the July 20 episode recap, but this is going to be a weekend packed with Big Brother 19 spoilers, especially with someone returning to the game.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]