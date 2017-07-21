Arizona Woman Kristen Anderson Allegedly Broke Into Home Through Doggy Door, Attacked Two Young Girls

An Arizona family is reeling after 34-year-old Kristen Anderson allegedly attacked two young girls after breaking into their using a doggy door early Tuesday morning. Reportedly, the 10-year-old and 12-year-old sisters were reportedly home alone at the time of the bizarre and terrifying crime, and managed to escape their attacker when one of the girls was able to stab the woman, allowing the pair to flee the home and seek help.

As Fox News reports, court documents related to the arrest of Arizona woman Kristen Anderson indicate that soon after breaking into the home by way of its tiny doggy door, the encountered the two young sisters. She allegedly grabbed one of the girls and threw her onto a couch. At that time, the other girl grabbed a knife and stabbed Anderson in the chest. According to the girls, their alleged attacker still did not flee the scene. Instead, she began rubbing her blood on her own face and all over one of the young victims.

After the stabbing, the sisters were able to run out of the house and down the street.

After escaping the terrifying attack, the girls were able to get in touch with their father, who immediately contacted the police. At least one neighbor says that they heard noises that they later associated with Kristen Anderson breaking into the home and attacking the sisters.

“I heard yelling and screaming.”

Prior to the break in, neighbors admit that they saw Kristen Anderson lurking around the neighborhood and behaving strangely. The suspect was reportedly spotted wandering aimlessly down the street, hopping fences and even bumping into walls before breaking into the home by way of the doggy door. At least one neighbor reportedly attempted to speak to Anderson before she committed the alleged crime. She was reportedly unresponsive.

“He said, ‘Hey, how are you? How ya doing?” She just turned and looked at him and had a blank stare on her face.”

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the scene of the crime to find Kristen Anderson once again wandering the neighborhood streets, not far from the girls’ home. This time, she was allegedly covered in blood and screaming “you can’t control me.” Officers were able to arrest the Arizona woman and take her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Reportedly her strange and violent behavior continued after she was admitted. According to investigators, Kristen Anderson was completely uncooperative at the medical facility and even physically assaulted a nurse before being sedated.

Authorities are still unsure exactly what prompted Anderson’s bizarre behavior on Tuesday morning and don’t know what motivated her to break into the home via its doggy door before attacking two children. Initially, investigators believed that she may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol. However, when she appeared in court prosecutors listed potential mental illness as the cause of the break-in and physical assault.

As Fox 10 Phoenix reports, in addition to being treated for her stab wound at the hospital, Arizona woman Kristen Anderson also underwent a mental evaluation.

Anderson offered no explanation for her alleged crimes when she appeared before a Maricopa County judge.

Kristen Anderson is facing several charges including kidnapping, aggravated assault and second-degree burglary for her brazen early morning rampage. Her bond was set at $5,000, and the presiding judge ordered that the Arizona woman be subjected to electronic monitoring if she posts bail.

[Featured Image by Maricopa County Jail]