‘GTA Online’ Heist Vehicle Can Now Be Outfitted With Gunrunning Upgrades

With the latest GTA Online update, players can now take one of their heist vehicles and update it with new Gunrunning features. Owners of a Karin Technical can take that heist vehicle and improve it with upgrades from a Mobile Operations Center. CEOs, VIPs, and biker presidents that have access to a bunker and an MOC with a Vehicle Workshop Module can convert their Karin Technical to a Karin Technical Custom.

Upgrading the Technical at an MOC will let players choose from new cosmetic options as well as opening up new destructive capabilities. Although the vehicle comes equipped with a .50 caliber machine gun, new firepower options are available through the Gunrunning content. A 7.62mm minigun can be installed and proximity mines can be added to the truck. According to the official site, converting a Karin Technical into a Karen Technical Custom keeps it flagged as a Personal Vehicle that can be stored in personal garages.

Originally, heist vehicles could only be purchased by those that completed the required heist. After an update in March, anyone can purchase a heist vehicle including the Karin Technical. As the Inquisitr reported, a “Buy It Now” option is now included on all heist vehicles. Players that do complete the associated heist can still pick up these vehicles as a discount, but everyone can purchase them now.

In addition to the new customization options for a Technical, the GTA Online update also offers a free hoodie to players. Bunker owners can unlock the free piece of clothing by finishing a mission to sell their armaments before July 24. Luckily, Arms Manufacturing is worth 25 percent more right now, too. Also lasting until July 24, Bodyguards and Associates for high-profile characters will earn double the income as well.

Several items are also discounted this week in GTA Online. Players can save 25 percent off the normal cost for the Annihilator, the Buzzard, and the Phantom Wedge. All bullet-proof tires and all vehicle armor are also 25 percent off until July 24. Not to mention, players can still earn double cash for the new Overtime Rumble adversary mode.

The online mode for Grand Theft Auto V continues to expand with free content patches like the Gunrunning update. Additional patches like these introduce even more options for existing content alongside new modes like Overtime Rumble. All updates for GTA Online are free, but players can buy Shark Cards to supplement their in-game bank accounts to buy new items quicker.

