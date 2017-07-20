Maya Fox-Davis: Woman Who Allegedly Contracted Herpes From Usher Was A Bridesmaid In His Wedding

Maya Fox-Davis was once a bridesmaid in Usher’s wedding and a close friend of his former wife, but now the celebrity stylist is better known as the woman who just settled a $1 million lawsuit after Usher allegedly gave her herpes.

The lawsuit against the singer had been filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, claiming that Usher withheld his diagnosis while having an ongoing relationship with Davis, the New York Daily News reported. Word of the suit leaked this week, showing what appears to be a bitter battle between Usher and his former lover.

This is not the first time that Maya Fox-Davis has been connected to Usher. Back when he split with wife Tameka Foster, Usher was drawn into a custody battle that included public allegations that Usher had been cheating on his wife.

In an interview televised on Entertainment Tonight, Foster said she even felt bad for Maya Fox-Davis, whom she believed to have been duped by Usher.

“He admitted to sleeping with one of the two. It was a very disappointing revelation,” Foster said (via Rolling Out). “I had suspected it for some time. I hate to say it, but I somewhat empathize with her. … She fell into somewhat of a trap. I think that she got very close to him as a result of being my friend and I feel like he used it to his advantage.”

There had been evidence of the affair between Usher and Maya Fox-Davis. As Radar Online reported, Usher and Fox-Davis were photographed together on a playground in 2008. Usher’s wife was pregnant with the couple’s second child at the time.

Aside from her relationship with Usher, Maya Fox-Davis has gained a reputation as a much sought-after stylist in Hollywood. The gossip site Straight From the Tea reported that she has worked with a number of big names including The Game, Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber.

It is illegal in the state of California to knowingly transmit a sexually transmitted disease to a partner, the New York Daily News pointed out. The lawsuit claimed that Usher had a “greenish discharge” from his penis but told Davis he had tested negative for STDs. Davis believed Usher and continued the relationship, in which the two had unprotected sex, the lawsuit claimed.

Maya Fox-Davis said she learned of her herpes diagnosis in 2012 after falling ill and developing “lesions and blisters in her vagina.” After going to an urgent care center and learning of her diagnosis, Usher paid her medical bills of $2,754.40, court documents showed.

