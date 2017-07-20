‘RHOC’ Star Lydia McLaughlin Has Secret Second Wedding Vow Renewal, Get The Details

Lydia McLaughlin is back on The Real Housewives of Orange County once again, and it turns out that she recently had a second vow renewal with her husband, and Radar Online was able to get all of the details. She has been married to Doug for 10 years now. They have already had a wedding and two vow renewals, but Lydia says she could even have another one in the future. She isn’t afraid to show off how much she loves her husband.

For their seven-year anniversary, Doug and Lydia went to Vegas to do their vow renewal. Then she did another one at 10 years of marriage. She just felt like this was perfect timing to do it again. She plans to do another one and said she might even do more in the future. Lydia said that she loves celebrating love. Lydia teased that she could do as many as 12. This could get kind of expensive, but she doesn’t seem to mind that part of it.

Lydia and Doug actually work together, which a lot of couples would find hard, but she loves doing it. She even admitted that if she isn’t with him, she will call him 100 times a day. Lydia even admits to looking at her phone to see if he is at the office or what he is doing when they aren’t together. She admits that it is best if they work together, which is exactly what they do. Lydia runs Nobleman Magazine with her husband, Doug. The fact that they can be together all the time seems to really help their relationship.

The fans would have loved if Lydia McLaughlin’s wedding vow renewal would have been filmed for The Real Housewives of Orange County. She is back once again, and things seem to be going well for her. Lydia took off for a few seasons of the show before making her big return.

