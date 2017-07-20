O.J. Reality Show On The Way? Producers Clamoring To Get Simpson On Television, Reports Claim

O.J. Simpson is a free man and could soon find his way to television screens across America.

On Thursday, the former NFL star was granted parole after serving nine years in a Nevada prison for an armed robbery conviction. Simpson’s hearing drew nationwide coverage, including live-streaming video, and now reality show producers are reportedly hoping to cash in on that popularity.

A report from the New York Post’s Page Six claimed that O.J. Simpson is already being “hounded” with offers for a new show.

O.J. would need permission first, the report noted.

“The question will be if that’s a provision of parole to not do media,” a source told the gossip page. “It would be odd because he hasn’t bothered anyone in the media. He would have to get permission from parole to do that. Whatever he does for work, he will have to get it approved.”

If he does land a reality show, O.J. Simpson could certainly use the revenue. He is still paying the $35.5 million judgment from the civil case in the deaths of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, Page Six noted.

There have been reports circulating for several months that O.J. Simpson would be in line for a reality show once he gets out of prison. In March, Vibe reported that producers were clamoring for the idea of getting the controversial former athlete and actor back on television. This year showed that Simpson is still a big ratings draw, with the popular American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson airing on FX and O.J.: Made in America on ESPN.

As Vibe noted, both programs won awards and drew big ratings to their respective networks.

#Documentary OJ Simpson documentary surrounding 2007 conviction coming amid parole hearing – Fox News https://t.co/Eg29qarSF5 — Reality Show (esp) (@realityshowes) July 20, 2017

An O.J. Simpson reality show could be a matter of when and not if, reports indicate. Aside from Page Six, other outlets are reporting that producers are already entering a bidding war for Simpson’s services.

TV production companies have already begun bidding for a reality series based on the #OJSimpson release. https://t.co/LMZD5NZYQz — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) July 20, 2017

Ironically, O.J. Simpson has a close connection to the first family of reality television. Lawyer Robert Kardashian was part of the so-called “Dream Team” that helped Simpson earn an acquittal in the murder trial of his wife and Ron Goldman, and Robert’s ex-wife Kris and daughters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim would go on to become essentially create the modern reality show genre with Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

If O.J. Simpson does end up landing a reality show, it could still be a ways off. He could be released from prison as late as October of this year, Page Six noted.

[Featured Image by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images]