Trump Talks $12 Per Year Insurance, Confuses Everyone – O.J. Talks On Hot Mic About Trump’s 2 Ice Cream Scoops

President Donald Trump thinks health insurance costs only $12 per year. At least that’s the reason the phrase “Trump $12” is getting loads of attention on Twitter. As reported by Yahoo in the below tweet, President Trump spoke about younger folks only paying $12 per year for their health insurance plans. The New York Times quote about Mr. Trump’s $12 per year health insurance plan costs has the cheap $12 amount sending folks into fits of anger or laughter or other reactions on social media, wishing that health insurance were that inexpensive.

“Because you are basically saying from the moment the insurance, you’re 21 years old, you start working and you’re paying $12 a year for insurance, and by the time you’re 70, you get a nice plan.”

Whereby it is a possibility that President Trump meant to say $12 per month instead of $12 per year, the low cost of healthcare being thrown around by Mr. Trump, such as the $15 per month insurance cost President Trump spoke of with The Economist, is being roundly mocked by people online who are calling President Trump out of touch. Tweets like those below feature people wondering aloud if Mr. Trump is confusing cheap term life insurance costs with health insurance costs.

President Trump says young people pay $12 for health insurance-here's how much it actually costs https://t.co/SO24nOKnJh — USNCPO #Resistance (@CraigCo62) July 20, 2017

Meanwhile, President Trump also received some acknowledgement from O.J. Simpson, whose attorney made mention of Mr. Trump eating two scoops of ice cream at White House dinners, while everyone else gets one scoop of ice cream, as reported by Business Insider in the following tweet. It was Malcolm Lavergne, Simpson’s lawyer, who brought up the topic of President Trump getting two scoops of ice cream, while Simpson noted that he’d heard the story about Mr. Trump getting more ice cream than others.

Simpson’s attorney: “Kind of like President Trump. Trump gets two scoops. Everyone else gets one.” O.J.: “Oh, I heard that. I heard that.”

OJ Simpson jokes on hot mic with attorney about story that said Trump gets 2 scoops of ice cream cc @ZekeJMiller https://t.co/YuKPZwQdNu — Justin Sink (@justinsink) July 20, 2017

It wouldn’t be the first time that O.J.’s name was linked with President Trump’s name. According to CNN in the next tweet, Mr. Trump wanted Simpson to appear on Celebrity Apprentice, but NBC would not accept the proposition.

Donald Trump wanted O.J. Simpson on 'Celebrity Apprentice,' but 'NBC went totally crazy' – Oct. 12, 2016#DonTheCon https://t.co/moYeBcpTKZ — EdwardW851 (@EdwardW851) July 20, 2017

Tweets and GIFs like the next one are showing up on Twitter, with charges that President Trump is out of touch with the expenses that everyday folks experience if Mr. Trump thinks health insurance only costs $12 per year. Many people are expressing their wishes that President Trump provided more clarity on the $12 per year presumption of insurance costs.

Trump in the New York Times interview: "You start working and you're paying $12 a year for insurance." pic.twitter.com/XzpseZbIVn — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 20, 2017

As seen in the top photo above, Trump ate an ice cream bar when he watched the Cleveland Cavaliers go up against the Los Angeles Lakers, on Thursday, January 13, 2005, in Los Angeles.

“you’re paying $12 a year for insurance” … $12? pic.twitter.com/5VsPQqS2ot — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 20, 2017

