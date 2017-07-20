Buddy Valastro Of ‘Cake Boss’ Speaks Out About Mother’s Loss, Says Footage Will Keep Her Memory Alive

Everyone was sad to hear the news of the loss of Buddy Valastro’s mother, Mary. She died at the age of 69 after a long battle with ALS. People Magazine was able to connect with Buddy and shared about his mother’s loss and how he is glad that she will live on with the show’s footage. It was revealed that she sang Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive in her New Jersey apartment, surrounded by Buddy, his four sisters, and her grandchildren. Buddy had no idea this would be the last time he would see her alive.

Buddy will actually cherish the last moments he spent with his mom. He shared saying, “I got to sit by her and say, ‘Ma, I owe everything to you. I wouldn’t be who I am without you. You’re my No. 1 girl,.’ I got to say my peace. I got to say goodbye to her.” Buddy was obviously very close with his mom. He shared about how she was very energetic and would even sing over the loudspeaker at the bakery.

Now, Buddy has a slideshow that was put together of when his mom was on the show, Cake Boss, and also the show, Kitchen Boss. He is glad to have this so that he can watch it now. He shared that they have watched it and cried watching it all. The fans are probably going to end up crying as they watch the memorial for his mom on the show.

Me and my wifey in Cleveland A post shared by Buddy Valastro (@buddyvalastro) on Nov 13, 2015 at 8:23am PST

The fans are going to get some closure as well. The funeral wasn’t filmed, but you will get to see some of the reception for Mary that they did. TLC filmed part of this to show on a future episode of Cake Boss. He really does feel like this is what the fans would want, and this will help keep his mother’s memory alive. Fans loved her as well and are going to enjoy getting to see this on the show. Buddy feels like they gave his mom a real goodbye, which is what he wanted to do for her. Buddy lost his father when he was just seventeen-years-old when his dad passed away from cancer.

Now this is a cool carved pumpkin @buddyvalastrojr A post shared by Buddy Valastro (@buddyvalastro) on Nov 18, 2015 at 11:06am PST

Did you love watching Buddy Valastro’s mother on Cake Boss? Are you excited to see what they are going to show her memorial? Sound off in the comments section below and don’t miss Cake Boss when it returns to TLC.

[Featured Image by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images]