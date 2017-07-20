With the death of her daughter Evan, Lana Wood, a former Bond girl and the sister of Natalie Wood, continues to struggle financially and has started a GoFundMe page to afford the move out of the hotel room where she was living with Evan’s husband and children. But while many fans have wondered why Natalie Wood’s widower, Robert Wagner, hasn’t helped Lana Wood out of her time of dire financial straits, the answer lies in the reopened investigation into the death of Natalie Wood by drowning.

The rift between Lana Wood and Robert Wagner is due to Wood’s belief that Wagner knows more about her sister Natalie Wood’s 1981 drowning death off Santa Catalina Island. Lana Wood has pushed police and investigators to reopen the investigation, and she got her wish; the cause of death was changed from accidental to an ongoing investigation. Lana Wood continued to insist that Robert Wagner refused to talk to police about the night when Natalie Wood drowned and caught him on tape reacting to her pleas.

“Lana, why would you even bring up anything like that? I have talked to everybody. You’ve accused me! You accused me of murdering her!”

It has been years since Robert Wagner or his daughters, including Natasha Gregson Wagner, have had anything to do with Lana Wood or her family due to the continued accusations.

Back in April, former Bond girl and actress Lana Wood announced that she and her family were homelessness, including daughter Evan who was battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma and her radiation treatments permanently scarred her lungs, resulting in her breathing through an oxygen compressor. As a result of Evan’s medical bills, Wood, Evan, her husband, three children and two dogs were living in a motel room.

A GoFundMe page had helped Wood raise $29,000, and Wood said she is starting a new one to raise additional funds to pay for Evan’s funeral. When asked why Robert Wagner hasn’t stepped in to offer help, Lana Wood says she has had zero contact with Wagner or his daughters, including her niece Natasha Gregson Wagner in years. But Lana Wood says she knows that if Natalie Wood were still alive, she would have stepped in and taken care of everything.

“Oh, she would have done everything possible to help. Natalie was a very loving, very giving person… sometimes to an extreme. She also went through a period of time where she said she’s gotta stop caring so much when it’s not good for her. And she did that through therapy. You know, she would have done everything in her power to help. She probably would have turned around and bought us a house!”

But the rift between Lana Wood and Robert Wagner that caused the estrangement started years ago, even before the investigation into Natalie Wood’s death was reopened. Lana Wood had written letters to the Los Angeles District Attorney begging to understand what had led to Natalie Wood’s death. Lana Wood begged the D.A. to investigate further.

“Is there something I don’t understand? Why, year after year is this man [Wagner] allowed his lies, allowed to move out of the state, allowed to refuse to meet and speak to the detectives continually! Ask yourself if an innocent man who has lost his wife is usually this reticent.”

Lana Wood insists that she went on the crusade to reopen the case into the death of her sister Natalie Wood after being told an alternate story of what happened the night of the drowning by the captain of The Splendour, which was Natalie Wood’s yacht.

