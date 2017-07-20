Did Javi Marroquin Break Up With His New Girlfriend? He Deletes Instagram Photos

Javi Marroquin and girlfriend Lauren Comeau went public with their relationship earlier this month, and already, rumors are swirling regarding a potential breakup.

According to a new report, Javi Marroquin shocked fans earlier this week when he suddenly deleted his social media photos of Lauren Comeau. Then, on July 20, OK! Magazine shared a report about Javi Marroquin’s Instagram feed and noted that the mysterious deletion had nothing to do with a possible split.

In an interview with the magazine, Javi Marroquin made it clear that he and Lauren Comeau were still very much together and said that he could already tell that she is a keeper. He also added that he and Comeau had plans to spend the weekend together.

Javi Marroquin has been involved in a few short-lived relationships since announcing his divorce from Kailyn Lowry last year. As fans may recall, Marroquin dated Nancy Giselle and Cassie Bucker last year, and this year, he’s been linked to Real World star Madison Channing Walls and Lauren Comeau.

Before deleting the photos, Javi Marroquin was on Twitter, where he responded to fans who asked if he and Kailyn Lowry would ever get back together by explaining that he had a girlfriend. As fans may have noticed, Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry have gotten to a healthier place as co-parents in recent weeks after butting heads earlier this year after Lowry announced her pregnancy.

The former couple even celebrated the Fourth of July as a family with their son, three-year-old Lincoln, and Lowry’s seven-year-old son with Jo Rivera, Isaac.

As Javi Marroquin continues to adjust to his new life as a single dad, Kailyn Lowry is preparing for the upcoming birth of her third child.

