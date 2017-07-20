Jessica Alba Shows Off Baby Bump In A Bikini For First Time, Pregnant With Third Child

Jessica Alba showed off her baby bump in a bikini for the first time while vacationing in Hawaii. The actress recently revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant with her third child.

Showing off her growing belly

A pregnant Jessica Alba relaxed on the beach, showing off her growing baby bump in a black and white cheetah print bikini, Daily Mail reported.

Alba, 36, announced her third pregnancy via Instagram on Monday in surprise post.

The Honest Company co-founder wore her hair in braided pigtails and covered her face from the sun with a large hat, accessorized with gold hoop earrings on her Hawaiian getaway.

The Dark Angel star wore a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses with white corners and wore minimal makeup, adding just a touch of gloss to her lips.

Alba was photographed by the paparazzi lying in her beach chair, using her baby bump as a surface to lean her phone on.

While taking a dip in the ocean, Jessica covered up her stomach with a white striped beach kimono.

She waded in the water with a yellow blow up raft.

Hollywood Life captured some photos of Jessica with her husband and two daughters. Alba sat on a paddleboard with her youngest daughter, Haven, while Cash stood nearby.

Adding to the family

The movie star and her husband, Cash Warren, already have two daughters, Honor Marie, nine, and Haven Garner, five.

Both of the actress’s daughters were featured in Alba’s Instagram pregnancy announcement.

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain????????????????#blessed???? A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

Jessica wore a black off-the-shoulder dress, holding her hand over her stomach and clutching a balloon shaped like a number three.

Honor held a number one balloon while Haven held a balloon shaped like a two.

The actress wrote that she and Cash were “officially going to be outnumbered” and hashtagged “baby on board” and “here we go again.”

Jessica Alba married Cash Warren in May of 2008. The couple met four years earlier on the set of Fantastic Four.

The couple recently celebrated Honor’s ninth birthday in June. The proud parents took to Instagram to share some sweet messages for their eldest daughter.

Jessica posted a photo of her first daughter the day she was a newborn, saying that the day Honor was born she “found her true calling in life.”

Warren added to his Instagram post that having Honor taught him “how to appreciate the here and now.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Staff/Getty Images]