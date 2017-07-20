Nicki Minaj Shows Off Body In Pink Latex Lingerie For New Song, ‘Rack It Up’

Nicki Minaj showed off her body in a bright pink PVC lingerie set with matching pink hair to promote her new single, “Rack It Up.”

The 34-year-old rapper posed provocatively in pink latex lingerie for a BDSM-inspired photo shoot by the ocean on Wednesday, Daily Mail reported.

Nicki Minaj previously sported a similar look for her performance at the NBA Awards back in June. She wore a custom L.A. ROXX white PVC bra and shorts along with Pleasure Seduce-3000 boots.

To make some noise about her new song, “Rack It Up,” the rap diva dropped down low and posed for a photographer who snapped her in a pair of strappy, gladiator-style, thigh-high heeled boots.

The musician’s stylist, Maher Jridi, put together the BDSM-inspired look she shared with her 145 million social media followers. Nicki shared one photo to Instagram and two different images on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Maraj, matched her pink hair to her pink lingerie set and accessorized with lots of Lynn Ban diamond jewelry.

The rapper had her makeup done by Sheika Daley. She wore long EloraLane false eyelashes and batted them flirtatiously at the camera.

Barbie A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

Minaj danced on the balcony while showing off her famous curves, rapping to a verse of her new single with Yo Gotti and Mike WiLL Made-It, “Rake It Up.”

The female rapper also teamed up with Rob Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna. The music video maven got her start in Hollywood stepping in as Nicki’s body double in Kanye West’s music video for “Monster”

The two women were spotted hopping into hot pink and fire-engine red sports cars on the set of the music video.

The “Black Barbies” rapper’s relationship status is currently unknown.

She hasn’t been photographed with her most recent rumored boyfriend, 13-time Grammy nominated rapper Nas, since they took a selfie together on a cozy date at New York City’s Sweet Chick on May 9.

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food???? congrats @nas???? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

The former American Idol judge was recently nominated for the R&B/hip-hop artist award for the fan-voted Teen Choice Awards, which air live on August 13 on Fox.

???? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Other artists up for the award include Nicki’s friends, Beyonce, Rihanna, and Drake, as well as Kendrick Lamar and Chance the Rapper.

????????????????????❣️ #SirAndRumi???????? A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s pink PVC lingerie set she wore to promote “Rack It Up”? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Michael Locciasano/Staff/Getty Images]