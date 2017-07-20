NBA News: In-Game Gambling Could Be On The Way Soon, And Adam Silver Is On Board

The NBA could soon have in-game gambling, and Adam Silver seems excited about the possibility.

The NBA commissioner this week gave his most full-throated endorsement yet of legalized gambling, an idea he has backed for several years. While commissioners 0f other major American sports leagues have been warier to embrace gambling — or at least, to say so in public — Silver is solidly behind the idea and not afraid to say so.

While critics have raised concerns about the increased possibility of games being fixed, Silver told Sports Business Daily that he believes in-game gambling will enhance the NBA experience for fans.

“My sense is that the law will change in the next few years in the United States. It’s more a function of being realists. It’s a multi-hundred billion-dollar illegal industry in the United States. Ultimately, as the owners of the intellectual property, we’re going to embrace it.”

Silver added that research shows NBA fans want to be able to bet throughout the game, including betting on things like quarter scores and free throws. That has been the case in Europe, in which legalized gambling statistics show that 85 percent of betting on basketball is happening during the game. The result is better fan engagement, Silver said.

Adam Silver remains the smartest and most progressive commissioner https://t.co/8IA0LHHJ6c #NBA — Sports Handle (@sports_handle) July 19, 2017

Legalized gambling on NBA games may not be far off, Ad Age predicted. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from the state of New Jersey that would legalize sports gambling throughout the state. Other states are establishing provisional legislation if the Supreme Court gives New Jersey the green light, the report noted.

Other sports have already shown an interest that gambling can add for fans. March Madness is popular largely for the ubiquitous gambling that goes along with it, with nearly every office in the country organizing pools to fill out brackets and try to pick the winners. Horse racing’s Triple Crown is also popular more for the gambling than the races themselves.

Adam Silver goes all-in on sports gambling, expects legalization to come soon https://t.co/zdZMOew0UI pic.twitter.com/Id50XImb9L — The Comeback NBA (@TheComebackNBA) July 20, 2017

It remains to be seen what effect gambling could have on the NBA, but critics have taken a more skeptical stance than Adam Silver has staked on the issue. Many note that the NBA has been faced with allegations of game fixing, including the infamous Game 6 of the 2002 Western Conference Finals when referees were alleged to push the advantage to the Los Angeles Lakers to get them into the NBA Finals.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]