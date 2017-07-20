Everything We Know So Far On New Walt Disney World Transportation: Skyliner And Minnie Uber-Style Vehicles

There were a lot of huge announcements made at the D23 Expo 2017 this past weekend, and Disney certainly didn’t skimp on new modes of transportation. Walt Disney World already has boats, buses, and monorails available for guests to travel around their property, but two new options are coming. Not only will the rumored gondola system arrive in the form of the “Skyliner,” but Disney is bringing about their own Uber-type system in Minnie-style vehicles.

Many new things are happening at Disney Parks around the world including numerous changes at Epcot, the opening of two versions of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and a Marvel hotel for Disneyland Paris. Along with new attractions and places to sleep, there will also be new ways to get around.

On Saturday, Chairman of Disney Parks and Resorts Bob Chapek revealed that guests at Walt Disney World will be able to get where they need to go on a brand new Skyliner. Yes, the rumored gondola system will become a reality and bring back memories of the old Skyway attraction at Magic Kingdom, but with an entirely updated way of being done.

As a matter of fact, as reported by the Disney Parks Blog, construction on it has already started.

When will it open?

Bob Chapek did not give an exact start date on when construction on the Skyliner will be completed and when it will begin transporting guests around property. Guests visiting Walt Disney World have seen construction start around Epcot and some of the resorts which will house the stations where guests can board and end up.

How will it work?

It is expected that each car on the Skyliner will carry 10-12 guests, but that number has yet to be fully confirmed. The Disney Parks Blog did report that some “extra” friends will be along for the ride as guests will be able to ride along with their favorite Disney characters from cartoons and attractions.

Where will the stations be and what will the Skyliner connect?

Back in February, Inquistr reported that permits had been filed to begin work in certain locations around Walt Disney World property, and that information ended up being accurate. The Skyliner will connect multiple locations and have stations at:

Epcot – International Gateway between the United Kingdom and Canada pavilions

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

While the Skyliner will change up the Walt Disney World horizon in the future, there is another mode of transportation which has already started.

Disney has started an Uber-style transportation system with a fleet of vehicles which are designed after the iconic and fashionable Minnie Mouse. Bob Chapek said the vehicles will have a charge, but they will help guests get around easier and a bit quicker than waiting for the free transportation.

“Since we’re all about exceeding guest expectations and making every aspect of your vacation uniquely Disney, we’re creating a new point-to-point transportation service in a way that only Disney can do.”

Where will they go and where will they pick you up?

The Minnie vehicles will pick you up anywhere on Walt Disney World property and drop you off anywhere on property. Guests are even dropped off right at the bus area of Magic Kingdom which means not having to get on the monorail as well after driving to the park.

While the vehicles are running, My Mickey Vacation is reporting that they are currently testing only at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort as well as Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts.

How much does it cost?

The price for each ride, no matter where you go, will be $20 which includes gratuity. Drivers of the Minnie vehicles are paid Cast Members of Disney which means they are going to refuse offers of tips as most all of others do at Walt Disney World.

Oh, and each of the vehicles do include a couple of car seats in case you have small children with you which means everyone is safe.

The D23 Expo 2017 gave a lot of awesome new announcements, but Disney didn’t want to confine them to parks, resorts, and movies. The new methods of transportation coming to Walt Disney World will include the Minnie (Vans) vehicles and the Skyliner gondolas which will help with overcrowding on the buses, boats, and monorails. The vehicles are already starting out in Orlando with construction having begun on the gondola which means Disney guests will be on the move in style.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]