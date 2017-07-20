Mike Shinoda Speaks Out On Bandmate Bennington’s Death, More Rock Stars React To LP Frontman’s Suicide

The death of Chester Bennington is hitting the music world hard. The Linkin Park frontman was found dead in his Los Angeles area home after hanging himself, according to TMZ. Bennington’s suicide at age 41 comes after years of drug and alcohol addictions and depression, but many friends in his inner circle are stunned by the news of his sudden death.

As news of Chester Bennington’s death broke, celebrity friends took to social media to pay tribute to the Linkin Park vocalist. Bennington’s Linkin Park bandmate, Mike Shinoda, issued the first public statement from the band after news broke of Chester’s death. Shinoda took to Twitter to confirm the tragic news.

“Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Chester Bennington’s other Linkin Park bandmates include Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn. Farrell also took to Twitter to write that he is “heartbroken” over Chester’s death.

In addition to Mike Shinoda and Dave Farrell, many other friends posted reaction to Chester’s death. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who recently had Bennington on his show to pay tribute to late Soundgarden frontman and close friend Chris Cornell, wrote that the Linkin Park singer was one of the nicest people he knew.

“Chester was one of the kindest men I’ve had on my show,” Kimmel tweeted. “My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.”

In the music world, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx revealed that he had just spoken to Bennington and did not see the tragedy coming.

“I am in tears,” Sixx wrote. “Chester just told me how happy he was… He was such a sweet and talented man… I feel so sad for his family, band mates and fans.”

Many other celebrity friends and fellow musicians paid their respects to Chester Bennington, including Chance the Rapper, One Republic, Simple Plan guitarist Jeff Stinco, and 311 vocalist Nick Hexum.

Linkin Park recently released their seventh album, One More Light. But Bennington had been vocal about the dark times he went through in recent years. In a Q&A posted by Irish News, Bennington said he was in a bad place when he started work on the album, which would turn out to be his final record.

“I hated the world,” Bennington revealed.

“I had a song in my phone at the start of the process called ‘I hate the world right now.’ I was pretty suicidal. I hated my life.”

Linkin Park released the official music video to their new song “Talking to Myself” just hours before Chester Bennington’s death was announced.

