‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Nazi Zombies Trailer Delves Into Horror, Full Cast Revealed

The Nazi Zombies mode for Call of Duty: WWII made its official debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 Thursday following an unfortunate leak earlier in the week. The official reveal trailer shows Sledgehammer Games’ spin on the popular co-op mode fully embracing the horror aspects of the franchise for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC release this November. Additionally, the full cast of characters was revealed.

Nazi Zombies takes place in a completely separate universe from Treyarch’s Zombies franchises, as well as Infinity Ward’s version from Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. While those two universes had elements of horror mixed in with schlock and camp, respectively, Sledgehammer appears to be developing a full-fledged horror experience.

The tilt toward pure horror shouldn’t be too surprising as Sledgehammer co-founders Glenn Schofield and Michael Condrey kicked off the Dead Space franchise during the last console generation. The same vibe of science fiction and mutilated bodies shines through in the trailer.

The trailer doesn’t give away much of the Nazi Zombies plot for Call of Duty: WWII, however. There are the basics of a Nazi scientist performing experiments to create an unholy army of the undead to bolster the ranks of the army.

For how the player gets involved, we need to turn to the Call of Duty: WWII Comic-Con panel. There the development team revealed a small team of four individuals deploy across Europe to find stolen art. This is based on actual history from World War II, but Sledgehammer threw in a horror twist when the team stumbles on the sadistic experiments of Doktor Straub, played by Udo Kier (Blade, Melancholia).

Here is how Activision describes Nazi Zombies.

“Players will embark on a chilling, dark and mysterious journey through Mittelburg, a snowy Bavarian village in Germany, as they attempt to recover priceless works of art stolen by the Axis powers in World War II. This village holds a secret key to an unimaginable and monstrous power, so visitors must be on their toes and beware of the twisted and occult horrors that guard these treasures.”

The hero characters include a diverse cast of recognizable Hollywood actors that features the following:

Jefferson Potts (Ving Rhames) – Strong, assured, and educated, Jefferson has both the military and academic prowess the MFAA need.

(Ving Rhames) – Strong, assured, and educated, Jefferson has both the military and academic prowess the MFAA need. Olivia Durant (Elodie Yung) – A former art historian of the Musée du Louvre, and weapons expert, she is an extremely savvy and capable member of the team.

Drostan Hynd (David Tennant) – A former art thief, this brash and rough character was given a choice: go to jail, or help reclaim stolen art.

(David Tennant) – A former art thief, this brash and rough character was given a choice: go to jail, or help reclaim stolen art. Marie Fischer (Katheryn Winnick) – A brilliant engineer and tactician, Marie attempts to help salvage stolen treasures and rescue her brother, Klaus.

As for gameplay, Sledgehammer Games confirmed that Wonder Weapons and the Mystery Box will return, along with a new system for perks. Additionally, Condrey promises the “Hardest easter egg hunt you’ve ever been on.”

Nazi Zombies will launch along with Call of Duty: WWII on November 3 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Activision is offering a Nazi Zombies animated weapon camo with pre-orders.

[Featured Image by Sledgehammer Games/Activision]