Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Reportedly At Odds As She Focuses On Dating

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are currently estranged, and as her dating relationship with boyfriend Younes Bendjima heats up, Disick has allegedly become quite upset.

Following rumors of a potential upcoming wedding between Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, Scott Disick, 34, allegedly went ballistic and began blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s phone.

Scott Disick called Kourtney Kardashian “over 30 times” to talk, an insider revealed to Life & Style, but she would not answer.

According to the report, Scott Disick’s close friends are said to be quite concerned that his partying could spiral out of control due to Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship and alleged plans to marry Younes Bendjima. As the insider explained, Disick never thought Kardashian would truly move on from their nine-year relationship, but now he knows his assumption was incorrect.

Although Scott Disick has been texting Kourtney Kardashian and promising to put his womanizing ways to rest, she’s completely done with their relationship and reportedly looks forward to taking the next step with her new man.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may recall, Kourtney Kardashian told Scott Disick that she had no interest in marrying him years ago before their split. So when it comes to her potential plans to marry Younes Bendjima, Scott Disick is quite hurt.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

According to a different Life & Style insider, Scott Disick has attempted to keep his former girlfriend away from her new boyfriend on multiple occasions. In fact, the source added, he will reportedly do anything it takes to sabotage their romance, even if it means showing up to where Kardashian and Bendjima are spending time together.

Several weeks ago, as fans may recall, Kourtney Kardashian traveled to Cannes with her boyfriend, and a short time later, Disick showed up in France with his rumored girlfriend Bella Throne.

“He’s also been asking around, trying to get some dirt on Younes so he can bring it back to Kourt and persuade her to dump him,” the source added.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, are set to begin filming on the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks. No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]