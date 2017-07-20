‘The Originals’ Season 5 Will Be The End: Julie Plec Pens Heartbreaking Letter To Fans Of The Mikaelsons

The Originals Season 5 will be its last, executive producer Julie Plec confirmed on Facebook. A letter from the creator was posted on the show’s official Facebook page, in which she tells viewers that it is time to say goodbye.

The ending of Season 4 would have been fitting for a final episode. However, fans were pleasantly surprised when The CW network renewed The Vampire Diaries spinoff for Season 5. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, expect another large time jump, but this time Hope Mikaelson (formerly Summer Fontana) will be a teenager.

In Julie Plec’s letter to fans, she talked about how this time last year at Comic-Con, the cast and crew said their official farewells to TVD, which lasted seven seasons. It came as a total shock that viewers will not be seeing the Mikaelson family in The Originals after Season 5. The executive producer didn’t give a specific reason for not continuing with the series. However, she did assure everyone that each actor would be able to put their character to bed with grace and care.

Plec also commented that it is a blessing to be able to choose when a show ends. Many times, a television series is canceled before the people in charge, actors, and fans were ready. With The Originals, Plec and the actors might be prepared to say farewell, but fans are disappointed and heartbroken. In the comments, several viewers commented on the letter, expressing their sadness about the series ending.

As for how the television show will end, nobody is certain. However, in the letter from Julie Plec, she did say that the Mikaelsons, an immortal family that believes in always and forever, it never really is the end of the story. Hopefully, that means they will all get happy endings.

The executive producer also confirmed that starting Monday, filming for the upcoming season would begin.

What are your thoughts on The Originals ending after Season 5? If you were writing the final episodes, how would you give the characters and fans a satisfying ending? What should Julie Plec work on after the vampire series concludes filming its last season?

Don't miss the season finale of #TheOriginals TONIGHT at 8/7c! A post shared by The Originals (@theoriginals) on Jun 23, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

[Featured Image by Chris Frawley/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images]