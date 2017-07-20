LuAnn De Lesseps’ Marriage Is Doing Just Fine, According To The ‘RHONY’ Star

LuAnn De Lesseps and her husband, Tom D’Agostino, aren’t headed for a split.

Although recent reports have suggested that the newly married Real Housewives of New York City star had gotten physical with her husband earlier this month, she set the record straight on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, on Wednesday night.

After Cohen asked LuAnn de Lesseps about the ongoing rumors regarding the potential demise of her marriage to Tom D’Agostino, she confirmed that she never slapped her husband. She also explained that she and D’Agostino have a passionate love affair, and while they do fight at times, they never go to bed angry and always make up with one another.

LuAnn de Lesseps even took things one step further by stating that the best part of their tense moments is the sex they lead to.

As for the alleged slap, LuAnn de Lesseps claimed the incident was a simple misunderstanding, and while many believed that she had gotten physical with her husband, she actually grabbed his face in a loving manner. According to the longtime reality star, their encounter was nothing more than a lover’s quarrel between herself and her husband.

LuAnn de Lesseps married Tom D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve after facing rumors about his alleged cheating months prior during the filming of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 8.

As fans of the show will recall, Bethenny Frankel confronted LuAnn de Lesseps with news of Tom D’Agostino’s alleged cheating, but de Lesseps chose to ignore the report and move forward with her plans to get married.

Following the latest round of rumors regarding LuAnn de Lesseps’ marriage, she and D’Agostino attended an event together in New York City.

