Shannon Beador Allegedly Planning To Get A Facelift Like Tamra Judge

Shannon Beador is looking a bit different this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She has put on some weight, and it is obvious that she looks different. She made it clear that she is trying to eat healthy and lose the weight, but now a source is saying that Shannon has plans to get a facelift done. Radar Online shared the details about what is allegedly going on with Shannon now.

Shannon has admitted that she got a nose job and a chin left, but it looks like a facelift is coming next. Tamra Judge recently admitted on an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she got a facelift done. Tamra lost some body fat due to all of the working out that she was doing, and the doctor told her to either put back on some weight or get a facelift, so she went with the surgery.

A production source is the one revealing what is going on, and they say that Shannon Beador wants to get this facelift so that she can keep her marriage alive. David cheated on Shannon before, but they are still trying to make their marriage work. The source said that Shannon thinks that changing up her look will keep David around. She saw how good Tamra looks, so that has allegedly helped convince her to do it. She can’t just jump right into this though. So far, Shannon isn’t speaking out on if she has these plans or not.

The source said, “Shannon’s doctor has advised her that she needs to lose the weight and get down to her desired size before undergoing a facelift because there will be excess skin. So she is trying hard to do just that.” Shannon has admitted to gaining 40 pounds, and she needs to take that off before she does anything else. She is going to have to work hard to do that, though.

