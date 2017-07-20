Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Dies: Commits Suicide By Hanging On 53rd Birthday Of Chris Cornell

Tragedy has once again hit the celebrity world as Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead on Thursday morning due to suicide by hanging. The singer was just 41-years-old at the time of his death.

TMZ broke the news on Thursday afternoon to reveal that Chester Bennington’s body was discovered shortly before 9 a.m. that day. Police have revealed that the singer hanged himself in a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County.

It has been publicly known that Bennington has dealt with issues with both alcohol and drugs for many years. There have even been times that he has revealed thoughts of committing suicide due to being abused by an older male in his childhood years

There has not been any further information revealed regarding his death such as if a letter was left behind or just who found his body on Thursday morning. Chester Bennington does leave behind six children who he has had with his current wife and from a previous marriage.

Making things a bit eerier is that Bennington committed suicide on what would have been the 53rd birthday of a close friend of his — Chris Cornell. The lead singer of Soundgarden committed suicide earlier this year and was found by a bodyguard on May 18, 2017.

As news of Cornell’s suicide broke, Bennington tweeted out a pic of a letter to his friend.

Shortly after Cornell’s death, Linkin Park also dedicate a performance of “One More Light” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Bennington’s friend. Their original plan was to play “Heavy,” but they wanted to play the other song in honor or him.

Pop Sugar reported that Bennington first talked publicly about his suicidal thoughts after divorcing his first wife in 2005.

Linkin Park has had numerous hits over their more than 20 years in the music industry, and many have heard their songs attached to huge movies as well. “Crawling,” “In The End,” “Somewhere I Belong,” and “Faint” are just a few of the many hits they have had.

Their 2003 album Meteora is also one of the biggest alternative albums in all of history.

Linkin Park has not yet released a statement regarding the hanging death of Chester Bennington, but they are likely also taking the time to process all this and grieve. The suicide of their frontman and the singer with the unique voice is something that has come far too early in his young life, and the world of music lost another big talent.

[Featured Image by Owen Sweeney/AP Images]