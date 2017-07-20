Josh Duggar Claims He’s A ‘Victim,’ Tries To Sue In Touch Weekly For Reporting On His Molesting Past

It was pretty bad when some victims of Josh Duggar and his alleged molestation came forward to talk about their harrowing experience, but now, there’s an even bigger slap in the face that his victims will need to endure.

According to SheKnows, Josh Duggar — who, in the past, admitted to molesting his sisters — feels that he’s the victim of In Touch Weekly‘s reporting on the matter, and now, he’s suing the publication.

In the suit, Josh Duggar claims that the outlet “violated his privacy” and caused him extreme emotional distress when they revealed that he’d been investigated in the past for sexual assault. The assault, of course, was something that Josh Duggar never denied, however, he feels that he’s been victimized by a gossip magazine because they reported on something he admitted to.

PLAINTIFF and his siblings were subjected to spiteful and harsh comments and harassment on the Internet and in their daily lives,” the lawsuit states, adding that many people on social media “disparaged” Duggar and “used the opportunity to provide unwarranted commentary on all aspects of the family members’ lives.”

The District Attorney for the city of Springdale, AK is looking to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that the information released by In Touch Weekly falls in line with the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Meredith Grace is 1 month old today, we are so grateful for our 4th little blessing! pic.twitter.com/uCwvdGyaOW — Josh Duggar (@joshduggar) August 16, 2015

And there’s even more hideous news: Josh Duggar, according to Starcasm, refuses to apologize to the victims of his molestation.

According to a source close to the family, Duggar — who used to work lobbying for the anti-LGBTQ Super PAC Family Research Council, but had to step down after news of his molestation broke — has been struggling to find work, so, much to the outrage of fans of the show, he’s going to be appearing on the next season of Counting On to address all he’d done in the past.

But if you’re expecting him to take responsibility for his actions, you have another thing coming.

“Josh will cover everything and he will maintain the family line that God has saved his soul and guided him back to the right path,” the source said. “But one thing you probably won’t hear is that he’s actually sorry, as he believes that external forces were to blame for his behavior.”

In other words, according to Josh Duggar, “the devil made him do it.”

In addition to the lawsuit against In Touch Weekly, Josh Duggar is also, according to The Daily Mail, suing the city of Springdale, the county in which he lives, and the state of Arkansas for allowing the information to be released (even though, as in the case of the lawsuit with In Touch Weekly, the right to do so falls under the statute of the Freedom of Information Act).

Sounds like Josh Duggar feels he’s the victim, not the perpetrator.

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Getty Images]