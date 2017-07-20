Barbara Weldens Dies On Stage At Her Own Concert: French Singer Dead At 35

Barbara Weldens dropped dead on stage at her own concert in France. The French singer was only 35 when she died.

French singer Barbara Weldens died suddenly while performing in France, according to La Parisien.

The up-and-coming young singer was only 35-years-old. The cause of her death is still unknown, but it is speculated to have been electrocution because she performed barefoot or possibly cardiac arrest.

An investigation into Barbara Weldens’ death has been opened, and an autopsy will be performed on her body.

A spokesperson for the French singer told Europe 1 that they “will see in the next weeks if a reevaluation” is necessary. They also told the publication that they plan to determine if and why an electrical malfunction had occurred.

Weldens performed at a church in the French village of Gourdon for the Léo Ferré Festival when she just collapsed on stage suddenly. Paramedics rushed to her side, but she died immediately.

The French singer was scheduled to perform her debut album, Le grand H de l’homme, across France and Belgium over the next few months. She regularly performed with a pianist and acoustic guitarist.

Mediapart reviewed her album and praised her for the “softness of the melodies” and “the feminity and masculinity” of her work.

According to BBC News, one of her biggest musical influences was singer and songwriter Jacques Brel.

Barbara won first place in the Jacques Brel Festival’s Young Talents 2016 contest and the Pic D’Or prize.

The organizers of the Pic D’Or prize made a statement saying that they were “deeply disturbed” by the “brutal disappearance” of the singer who made an appearance on the stage of the Theater des Noveaux on May 20, the Independent reported.

“She was a radiant woman, talented and full of energy, and of course we are thinking of all her family and her loved ones.”

Barbara Weldens spent her childhood in circuses, learning how to juggle, do acrobatics, and trapeze with her parents. She was also a poet, according to her website.

She told Midi Libre newspaper last year that she had “always written poems,” even when she was “little” and that once she had taken piano lessons, all she “wanted to do was compose.”

No further information about the sudden death of French singer, Barbara Weldens, is available at this time.

