Kevin Hart Wife: His Alleged Mistress Is Revealed As Eniko Parrish Speaks On Instagram

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish may be playing it cool in the midst of a cheating scandal, but their recent Instagram posts haven’t shut down the controversy surrounding the comedian’s recent outing with another woman in Miami.

On July 20, after Eniko Parrish shared a new photo of her baby bump on Instagram, a Hollywood Life shared new details about Hart’s alleged affair, claiming that the women he was reportedly spending time with outside of a hotel in Miami was none other than Latin singer Monique.

As the outlet revealed, Monique is all the rage in Miami and has an Instagram account filled with sexy photos of herself as well as a couple of successful hits, including “Si Tu Boquita” and “Lost In You.”

While Monique doesn’t appear to have weighed in on the controversy, the Hollywood Life report claimed she was allegedly hooking up with Kevin Hart, despite his marriage to Eniko Parrish.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have both been on Instagram since Radar Online shared a video in which the comedian was seemingly getting frisky with his mystery woman in a Lexus outside of a Miami luxury hotel. However, while Hart said he was laughing at the “BS,” Parrish didn’t directly address her husband’s cheating scandal.

Kevin Hart also returned to Instagram for a second time to share a cologne ad with his many fans and followers. In the caption, he said his pride won’t let him lose.

In photos of Monique, Kevin Hart’s alleged mistress, she’s seen striking several different seductive poses in several different places. In some of the photos, Monique could be seen enjoying days out on boats and posing in pools.

The photos are a far cry from those seen on Kevin Hart’s wife’s page, which include images of their family and pictures of her growing baby bump.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish became engaged in August 2014, and two years later, they tied the knot in Southern California. Months later, they announced that they were expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

Eniko Parrish is currently 23 weeks pregnant.

