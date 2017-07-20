Julianne Hough Poses Topless On Honeymoon, ‘Birthday Girl In My Birthday Suit!

Julianne Hough is celebrating topless.

There’s no doubting that the Dancing with the Stars judge has a whole lot to celebrate right now, and the dancer is proving that she’s not afraid to do it almost completely in the nude.

Hough took to Instagram on July 20 to post an NSFW snap of herself enjoying her 29th birthday during her honeymoon with new husband Brooks Laich.

The seriously sexy photo showed her posing topless and showing off her booty in tiny blue bikini bottoms.

Julianne had her back turned to the camera in the photo, meaning that although she was showing a whole lot of skin, her chest wasn’t on display for the world to see. The DWTS dancer was taking a stroll along the beach, and the pic shows almost a full view of Hough’s naked bikini body.

“Birthday Girl in my Birthday Suit!” Julianne captioned the nearly-nude snap, which showed her grabbing husband Brooks by the hand as she guided him along the beach.

The dancer then added the hashtags #honeymoon and #followmebabe to her stunning topless close to nude snap.

Hough also tagged Laich, making sure her husband’s tag pointed straight to her butt.

But it looks like Brooks certainly didn’t mind his new wife stripping down and going topless on the beach; he shared a sweet message for Derek Hough’s sister in celebration of her birthday on his own Instagram account.

Hough’s husband shared a photograph of the two striking a pose in the sea and called the stunning actress his “beautiful wife.”

“Wishing you the happiest of birthdays today! You are full of so much goodness and love, your joy is contagious, and I am so grateful that it’s me you choose to spend your life with!” he wrote alongside the sweet vacation photo, which showed Julianne sporting another tiny bikini, but this time she covered up with a bikini top.

“You are the best part of every single day, happy birthday babe,” he continued in the caption, closing out his sweet post for his new wife with the hashtag #honeymoonbirthday.

Julianne and Brooks have been sharing a number of photos from their honeymoon over the past few days, and one image of Hough in particular has had everyone talking.

Julianne shared a snap of herself with her 3.9 million Instagram followers on July 17 that showed her almost nude and swinging on a tree by the beach.

But it wasn’t the stunning scenery of the tropical location that got all the attention.

The Dancing with the Stars judge was actually putting her insane abs on full display in the photo, which featured her sporting a tiny white bikini and showing off some serious skin as she gazed out over the ocean at the undisclosed location.

The dancer’s seriously toned six pack was on full display in the photograph uploaded to her social media page, and it had fans praising her incredibly impressive torso in the image’s comments.

“Holy shizzle! You look amazing!” @k.villar20 commented on the upload showing Julianne’s amazing abs, while @hollydolly01 wrote, “talk about body FREAKING goals.”

What do you think of Julianne Hough going almost nude and posing topless on her honeymoon in her latest Instagram photo?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]