Last month, President Donald Trump signed an order to keep the American Embassy in Tel Aviv despite his campaign promise to move the embassy to Jerusalem, but today Vice President Mike Pence confirmed the POTUS pledge to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. VP Mike Pence gave a speech in the last week to the Christians United For Israel Summit reiterating President Trump’s pledge to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Pence was emphatic while promising that the move will happen, and it is just a matter of when.

Mike Pence has been sent to be the face of the Trump administration when it comes to anti-Semitic acts of vandalism, and Pence has spoken at length about support for the Jewish community and Israel. Vice President Mike Pence was sent on an apology tour of sorts to make sure that American Jews and supporters of Israel understood that the Trump administration considered Israel a friend and that they supported Israel. So, the moment VP Pence twice tweeted support for Israel with the flag of Nicaragua rather than the flag of Israel was a major embarrassment.

“Our support for the Jewish people doesn’t end at our nation’s border. Under “POTUS, the world will know America stands with Israel.”

In both Pence tweets, VP Pence, or his staff posted the American flag after America, but sadly the flag of Nicaragua with the word “Israel.”

But Vice President Mike Pence has since doubled down on his support for Israel and what is important to the Christians United For Israel. At the recent Christians United For Israel Summit, Pence reiterated the promise to eventually move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“I promise you that the day will come when President Donald Trump moves the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. It is not a question of if; it is only when.”

Mike Pence has had a long-standing relationship with Christians United For Israel and has spoken in front of the group in the past. The main facet of VP Pence’s speech was to guarantee the group that he and President Trump value their relationship with Israel and America’s relationship with Israel.

“Under President Donald Trump, if the world knows nothing else, then the world will know this: America stands with Israel, now and always.”

At the Christians United for Israel (@CUFI) Summit Dinner, @VP Mike Pence re-affirmed the United States' commitment to #Israel. pic.twitter.com/BzJlK0yyYo — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 18, 2017

In addition to Vice President Mike Pence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the group remotely with the emphasis on defining Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel. Netanyahu stated he believes that the group and the Trump administration believe that too.

“The capital of Israel is Jerusalem. The embassies of the world should be in Jerusalem. I know I believe that. I know you believe that, and I thank you for that support.”

Vice President Pence says that his love and support for Israel does not come from a political mandate, but rather from his beliefs as a Christian. Pence says the word of God has cemented his love for Israel.

“To look at Israel is to see that the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob keeps his promises. Like all of you, my passion for Israel springs from my Christian faith. The songs of the land and the people of Israel were the anthems of my youth. As for me and my house, we pray for the peace of Jerusalem and all who call her home.”

And in his speech, VP Pence also hinted that he believes that President Trump’s support for Israel also comes from a similar place.

“It’s really the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Vice President to a President who cares so deeply for our most cherished ally.”

Following the summit and these speeches, the CUFI went to Capitol Hill to urge their representatives to follow the lead of Vice President Pence and President Trump in their support for Israel.

