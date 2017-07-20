‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4 Spoilers: Who Gets Engaged?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 has wrapped filming after the now infamous Corinne Olympios, and DeMario Jackson sex scandal threatened to shut down production for good. Now that the show has finished filming, fans are looking forward to watching the summer series when The Bachelorette ends.

According to Life & Style magazine, new spoilers about Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 are now emerging, and they’re revealing who has been added to the cast and if any of the BIP couples ended up engaged at the end of the process.

The cast will include Lacey Mark, Iggy Rodriguez, Raven Gates, Jasmine Goode, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman, Taylor Nolan, Nick Benvenutti, Chase McNary, Amanda Stanton, and more. Dean Unglert, Rachel Lindsay’s most recent Bachelorette cast off will also be joining the cast for Season 4.

Reality Steve, a blogger known for his mostly accurate spoilers about The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, reveals that many of the cast members will pair up throughout the course of the season. However, the blogger claims that not one single person will leave the Mexico filming location engaged to another Bachelor nation star..

Meanwhile, Bachelorette fans are eager to find out who Rachel Lindsay will choose over the next couple of weeks as the season winds down. Currently, she’s narrowed her search for a husband down to three men, Eric Bigger, Peter Kraus, and Bryan Abasolo. After the big finale, ABC will announce their pick for the next Bachelor, and many fans have called for Dean Unglert to become the network’s new leading man.

It's official – #BachelorInParadise returns to ABC on Monday, August 14! pic.twitter.com/QGEk2M5gIT — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 13, 2017

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Dean Unglert recently revealed that he doesn’t think he is emotionally ready to shoulder the responsibility of being the next Bachelor. However, Dean hasn’t ruled out doing it in the future. In the mean time, Unglert has given his vote to make his friend, Peter Kraus, the new Bachelor, barring the fact that he’s not currently engaged to Rachel Lindsay.

We are excited to announce that @dean_unglert's journey to find love will continue in Paradise! #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/a04U11ji7G — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 18, 2017

What are your thoughts on the latest Bachelor in Paradise spoilers? Are you surprised that nobody reportedly got engaged during Season 4?

[Featured Image by Rick Polk/Getty Images]