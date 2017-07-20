Amber Portwood And Matt Baier: She Admits They Are Still Talking

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier may be broken up but according to the Teen Mom OG star, she hasn’t cut off communication with her ex-fiance.

Earlier this week, Amber Portwood appeared on the This Life #YouLive podcast hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky, who also hosts the Teen Mom OG reunion specials, and Mike Catherwood and offered an update on their troubled relationship.

As a Radar Online report explained, Amber Portwood’s former fiancé, Matt Baier, recently moved out of the home they once shared in Indiana and moved to Las Vegas, where he recently attended the World Series of Poker.

“We are talking, but we’re not talking in a sense where we are getting back together. We argue too much,” Amber Portwood explained to Dr. Pinsky and Mike Catherwood.

Amber Portwood went on to confirm that she and Matt Baier aren’t living together and said they haven’t been for nearly two months after she chose to call it quits on their relationship. According to Portwood, she lost her “independence as a woman” when she was involved with Baier and became too focused on their toxic romance. Still, she won’t completely stop talking to Baier because “love doesn’t just shut off” and some fear she will soon return to the relationship.

As a source told Radar Online, Amber Portwood is doing her best to move on from Matt Baier but she can’t seem to truly cut ties with him. Instead, the insider added, she remains in touch with Baier and the possibility of a reunion lives on.

A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Amber Portwood went on to discuss her time filming WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which she described as “horrible.”

According to the longtime reality star, the process of filming the reality series felt fake and because the experience wasn’t genuine in many ways, she nearly left production just days after arriving to Los Angeles.

A post shared by Matt Baier (@mattbept) on May 9, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

No word yet on when Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars will air on WEtv.

As for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, it’s hard to say whether or not Matt Baier will be seen.

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]