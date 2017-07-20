Christina El Moussa Takes Her New Boyfriend On Vacation, ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star, Doug Spedding Head To Bali

Christina El Moussa and her latest boyfriend, Doug Spedding, are on vacation in Bali – a sign that the relationship between the two lovebirds is heating up, Fox News is reporting. The Flip Or Flop costar also brought along her younger sister, Carly, and Carly’s boyfriend.

“Had so much fun spending the week in Bali… some much needed R&R. So nice spending time with my little sis and our BF’s.”

Christina posted photos of her vacation on Instagram, but for reasons that aren’t clear, as of this writing, her Instagram account no longer shows any photos of her Bali vacation. In fact, the most recent photo on her account, date July 8, is a rather mundane photo of her daughter and a couple of other girls at dance class.

In one picture, Christina and Doug can be seen posing while Bali’s famed monkeys ham it up for the camera. Since nothing you post on the internet is ever deleted permanently, thanks to enterprising watchers taking screen shots, you can see a tiny thumbnail of the photo here.

In another pic, Christina, Doug, Carly, and Carly’s boyfriend are seen enjoying drinks near the beach; you can see a screenshot of that picture here.

So why did Christina delete those photos? That’s anyone’s guess. One possibility is that her sister, whose name is Carly Haack according to The List, didn’t want to be attached to Christina’s celebrity status and have her picture out there on the internet. If that’s the case, maybe Carly should rethink having her own Instagram account.

So is Christina’s Bali vacation with Doug a sign that their relationship is heating up? Maybe not – she had been planning the Bali trip with Carly for several months, as she told Fox News back in May.

“I am traveling to Bali with my sister and am excited to get real zen…yoga and spiritual healers.”

Getting fancy. ???????? A post shared by Carly (@carcar825) on May 12, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

Meanwhile, it looks like Christina and Carly’s travels aren’t over yet. She had also promised to take her sister to Africa.

“We will be visiting orphanages, wine tasting in Cape Town and going on safari at Ulusaba. Can’t wait!”

Why do you think Christina El Moussa deleted her photos of her Bali vacation with her sister from Instagram?

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]