Maddie Ziegler And Chloe Lukasiak Renew Old Rivalry

Maddie Ziegler and Chloe Lukasiak have renewed their old Dance Moms rivalry, but this time over something much more exciting. Both stars have been nominated as “Choice Dancer” for the Teen Choice Awards, and both girls are incredibly excited and humbled by the experience.

Unsurprisingly, Chloe’s mom, Christi Lukasiak, has tweeted her support for her daughter, while Maddie Ziegler’s mom, Melissa Gisoni, has also offered and praise for her own child.

Fans of Dance Moms will remember that the pair were good friends and rivals on the television show in the first several seasons. They were both “favorites” of their dance coach, Abby Lee Miller, and often pitched against one another. However, after a while, it became clear that Maddie was Abby Lee Miller’s favorite, while Chloe seemed to never be able to do anything correctly.

While the pair used to be good friends, rumors have been swirling that they no longer wish to have anything to do with one another and that Chloe left soon after Maddie arrived at their friend, Nia Sioux’s, birthday party.

The pair have been liking each other’s photos and statuses on Instagram recently, so many fans have hope that the girls will renew the deep friendship they once had with each other.

Chloe Lukasiak’s nomination, however, didn’t go down without some drama. Brynn Rumfallo’s mother, Ashlee Allen, tweeted that Chloe doesn’t even dance anymore and shouldn’t have been nominated for the award. Fans of Chloe, however, discounted this and stated that she still does go to dance classes and participates, just not as often as before.

The Dance Moms star will be returning to the hit series after a several-season hiatus.

Previously, she left the show after severe discord with Abby Lee Miller, but she later returned and competed against her home team. Chloe will return to her ALDC team during the season after Abby Lee Miller quit the show due to alleged maltreatment by the production team.

Maddie Ziegler, however, left the show already in order to pursue other projects, such as her film Book of Henry and her touring show with the singer Sia.

The Teen Choice Awards will air on August 13 on Fox at 5 p.m. PDT.

