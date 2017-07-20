’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Alleges Domestic Abuse, Possible Racism In US

Anfisa and Jorge are currently at the center of controversy among viewers and avid fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. As noted by viewers over the past couple of weeks, Anfisa has gotten far more abusive towards Jorge, violently hitting him multiple times while cameras were rolling. Seemingly adding insult to injury, Anfisa has recently gone on social media to allege that she is actually the one suffering from domestic abuse in the relationship since Jorge has total control of their finances.

The recent Instagram post, which has triggered a deluge of fiery comments from the social media platform, featured Anfisa expressing her thoughts about her financial situation with her husband. Apart from alleging domestic abuse against Jorge, Anfisa also complained that foreigners such as herself seem to have fewer rights than Americans in the United States.

“Did you guys know that neglecting your spouse and having total control of money (financial abuse) in a relationship is considered domestic violence? Why aren’t people talking about this? Do Americans have more rights than foreigners when it comes to DV? That’s a serious matter that is being completely ignored. Maybe I need to bring more awareness to this.”

Quite unsurprisingly, Anfisa’s Instagram post has gained more than a thousand comments since being posted, with users of the social media platform being split on the issue. Some of Anfisa’s followers have sided with her, stating that Jorge’s lying was the root of all the couple’s problems. Most commenters, however, called out the reality TV star for being quite abusive herself.

Many even went so far as to state that between the two of them, Anfisa is actually the one who is committing domestic abuse against her husband. After all, Jorge recently admitted on camera that he was scared of getting hit by his wife since her physical strikes are painful. Apart from this, the recent episodes of 90 Day Fiance have also depicted Anfisa to be verbally and emotionally abusive, degrading Jorge in interviews and destroying his personal property.

“Financial abuse is withholding privileges and income with the intention of controlling another person. Physical violence is when you lay your hands on another. Just because you admit to using your husband doesn’t make it an admirable, respectable, or valued trait. You have some growing up to do, sweetheart. Foreigner or not,” one commenter wrote.

“What about when you hit Jorge? In America, that is considered domestic abuse. How would you feel if Jorge hit you? You are a beautiful lady; you can be ugly inside too. I’m not hating on you, but you’re so wrong with your statement,” another commenter stated.

In a lot of ways, Anfisa’s critics in Instagram do bring up a valid point. After all, financial abuse occurs when a partner withholds money, steals cash and restricts the use of finances, according to WomensLaw. This happens in relationships where one partner forces the other to practically beg for money just to purchase necessities like household items. Considering that Anfisa is alleging financial abuse because Jorge is refusing to give her a luxurious lifestyle, her grievances definitely appear off-tangent.

Anfisa’s recent actions on 90 Day Fiance have hit a raw nerve among viewers and avid fans of the hit reality TV series. Just recently, a petition on Change.org was launched, asking TLC to take the couple off the show due to the domestic abuse that is happening on camera. So far, the petition has gained a considerable number of signatures, with many agreeing with the idea that physical violence between spouses is never right, and must be taken very seriously by TLC.

Anfisa and Jorge are featured in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, which airs every Sunday night on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]