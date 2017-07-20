Kailyn Lowry Offers Baby Update On Twitter: Is She Ready To Welcome A Child With Baby Daddy Chris Lopez?

Kailyn Lowry may go silent on Twitter as the day rolls on, but according to the Teen Mom 2 star, she still isn’t in labor.

After sharing a few cryptic tweets earlier this week, one of which simply said, “Goodbye,” Kailyn Lowry has returned to Twitter to assure fans that she won’t be going into labor today, even if fans notice that her social media feed has come to a halt.

“If I’m not on Twitter much today….. im still not in labor,” Kailyn Lowry wrote to her fans and followers on Twitter on July 20.

A couple of hours later, Kailyn Lowry, who is expecting her third child with her now-ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, returned to Twitter to share a couple of other posts with her fans. In her first message, the longtime reality star said that she had recently gone on a date with “Baby Lo.” In her second post, she cryptically told fans to be careful to whom they are loyal.

Although Kailyn Lowry didn’t reveal who it was that she was referring to when she shared her last post, many were unhappy to see what she had written. After all, her relationship with Chris Lopez seemingly began before her divorce from Javi Marroquin was finalized, and by the end of last year, around the time their split was complete, Lowry became pregnant.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez began dating last year after Lowry announced she and Marroquin had separated in May, and in February, she confirmed she was expecting her third child.

Although Chris Lopez has not yet been seen on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry recently discussed their troubled relationship, claiming that Lopez had refused to appear on the show because he didn’t want any of the other women in his life to know about their relationship and her pregnancy.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and new cast member Briana DeJesus, tune into the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, which airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

