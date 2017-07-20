New ‘GH’ Promo Shows Sam Pulling Gun On Sonny, For Real This Time: Is She The One Who Pulls The Trigger?

Sam Morgan has had enough, and a new GH promo definitely proves it. Many General Hospital fans have been speculating on whether she will go off the deep end and really threaten to kill Sonny Corinthos or if it will all just be yet another hallucination that she’s been having for weeks now. It looks like things are about to escalate quickly.

There is something really wrong with Sam, but no one has taken it very seriously yet. Jason Morgan has finally started taking notice and is making sure that his wife gets answers as to why she has been acting strange lately. Of course, she is the only one who sees Sonny in her hallucinations taunting her about Jason being his and that she will lose him and her kids. According to the short clip that GH just posted on social media, Sam is about to make sure that he stops tormenting her for good.

Sam has just purchased a gun, and the promo reveals that she will be pulling it out and aiming it at Sonny. He is obviously confused about why she would do that. He has his hands up trying to calm her down as she is shouting at him. She looks like she is having trouble separating her illusions from reality as she tells him that she wants it all to end.

“Stop with the lies. It all ends now.”

She sure isn’t kidding. Sam Morgan wants Jason safe and the only way in her mind is to eliminate Sonny Corinthos. Will she really shoot her husband’s best friend?

The voice in Sam's ear is hellbent on pushing her over the edge. STARTING NOW: an all-new #GH on ABC! Check your local listings for more. pic.twitter.com/QobxexCC9m — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 12, 2017

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny will indeed be shot. However, it has not yet been confirmed that Sam is the one who actually fires the gun that wounds him. He certainly has many enemies, so one of them could fire the shot. More GH spoilers say that Elizabeth will be held hostage by Garvey, who is the person who just tried to shoot Sonny when he and Carly were in Puerto Rico. So, Sonny’s enemy will be in town and will once again be after him.

While spoilers do suggest that Sam pulls the trigger, there is a slight possibility that it may just look like she did. Maybe someone stops her before she does, or Garvey fires his gun before she has a chance to. GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps says that Sam will be involved in a tragic act. Does that mean she actually shoots Sonny or just pulls the gun on him in an effort to do so?

It also says that Sonny will be getting a menacing text message. It could be from one of Sonny’s enemies, such as Garvey, to lure him into a trap. Sam could very well just happen upon Sonny and sees her opportunity. Could she be the one who sends him the text and does indeed shoot him?

SNEAK PEEK: Did Sam really think she could keep this from Jason forever? https://t.co/AN3vTJ3UjF #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 16, 2017

However, this all plays out, Jason will be beside himself, especially if his wife is the one who does pull the trigger to kill Sonny. This will all happen in the next few days, so be sure to watch General Hospital to see if the mobster pays for his sinful past.

Do you think that GH will really have Sam Morgan shoot Sonny Corinthos?

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]