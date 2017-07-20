‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: One Houseguest Will Throw HOH, Another Reveals Hex Temptation Secret On Live Feeds

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds presented some interesting information in the early morning hours. While it won’t be likely to alter what is going to take place at the Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night (July 20), it does point to some interesting future drama in the BB19 house. That too is expected to fill up the CBS live feeds with information after the show.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the BB19 house is going into the July 20 eviction with one thought in mind. Dominique Cooper is about to get evicted unanimously unless something changes in the few hours before the “live” show takes place. That will be the first unanimous vote of the season, as even Cody Nickson had some support before he left for his one-on-one meeting with Julie Chen.

Back to the fresh Big Brother 19 spoilers, some of the information comes from a conversation that Jessica Graf and Dominique Cooper had late last night and into the early morning hours of July 20. First, Jessica has stated that she does not want to win the Head of Household Competition, suggesting that she is going to throw it. Then, Dominique confirmed that she does not have the Halting Hex Temptation, meaning she won’t be able to stop the Eviction Ceremony from taking place.

America had to vote on who would receive the Halting Hex Temptation, and it’s an important twist to the game. The BB19 houseguest with this power will be able to stop a live eviction, making it a non-eviction night during a future Thursday night episode. It would completely take away any power that the house or the HOH had for that week. The special power has to be used within four weeks or it will expire, but it certainly has the ability to completely shake up the game. There is still a mystery about who has it though.

If Dominique Cooper is telling the truth about not having the secret power, then she joins Paul Abrahamian and Christmas Abbott as BB19 cast members not holding the Halting Hex. From there, it likely went to the most popular houseguest remaining, which could mean that Alex Ow received it. Alex has routinely shown up as one of the more popular houseguests in recent polls, but did America reward her with the power? Since she is HOH this week, she has no reason to even hint at having it yet.

There are going to be a lot of questions this weekend that might find answers on the live feeds. That could lead to a lot of additional BB19 spoilers hitting the net. What many fans will focus on first, though, is who wins the Battle Back Competition and rejoins the house. Make sure not to miss the bonus July 21 Big Brother 19 episode at 8 p.m. PT/ET on CBS.

