The entire Paige airport incident with her fiance Alberto Del Rio might cause a lot more problems for her than originally expected. While Paige originally claimed innocence for her and Alberto for any wrong doing, she later admitted that she was the one facing the battery charges for attacking her fiance. According to the WWE policy on domestic violence, this could mean a suspension and even an eventual termination of her contract with the company.

According to the WWE’s policy, they have a “zero tolerance” policy for domestic violence issues. If a talent under contract is arrested for domestic violence, that wrestler is “immediately suspended.” If that were to happen, it would be the third suspension for Paige in just a year’s time.

Furthermore, if a WWE talent is convicted of a domestic violence charge, they will be “immediately terminated.” This is a huge move and might tie into something that Paige’s brothers mentioned recently. After Zak Bevis posted that he was worried about Paige, and mentioned the tragedies that befell people like Whitney Houston and Amy Winehouse, her other brother Roy released a statement as well.

“My sis won’t be going WWE cause he won’t let her, he trying get her the sack by keep running on about them.”

If the goal of Alberto Del Rio is to get the WWE to fire Paige, this is a good way to go about it. The problem is that the legal problems that she faces right now goes above and beyond just costing her a job with the WWE.

According to reports, Orlando Police detectives have found “probable cause” to charge Paige with domestic battery. If they do file the official charges, the WWE has to suspend her based on their official company policy. The police have sent the evidence to the state attorney’s office and they will decide if charges will be filed.

According to both eye witness reports and an official statement by Paige, she threw a drink on Alberto Del Rio after a fight in the airport. A woman at the airport released her audio recording of the fight where Paige said she was trying to get away from Alberto and Del Rio asking people to call the police because she assaulted him.

There is still an ongoing investigation on Alberto Del Rio but Paige has insisted he never touched her. GFW Impact Wrestling has suspended Alberto until the investigation is complete. Paige’s own family has stripped Del Rio of the title he won in their promotion.

