Lea Michele Is Dating Again, Shows Off New Boyfriend In New York City

Life is looking up for Glee alum, Lea Michele these days. The star is not only starring in a new ABC television show called The Mayor but is also dating a new guy. She and her man made their debut together on July 18 where the pair were spotted holding hands in her native New York City.

According to Us Weekly, the pair has known one another for quite a while, and have decided to take their relationship to the next level.

So who is the lucky guy? Zandy Reich, president of the clothing line, AYR.

Lea Michele is currently filming for ABC’s The Mayor, where she plays a friend to the main character who helps him navigate his political life. Lea has stated that this is a character unlike any she has ever played before and is really excited to dive into the project.

The star also recently headed to Hawaii for a getaway with some of her girlfriends, where she paddle boarded and learned how to hula dance with her besties, presumably on a break from filming her new show.

She was last seen in Scream Queens, which was canceled after just two seasons thanks to the second season’s dismal ratings.

✨???? A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:52pm PDT

Despite Lea Michele’s new man, the star is still paying respects to her ex, Cory Monteith, who passed away four years ago in 2013. Her Glee co-star, whom she considered her best friend and the love of her life, passed away suddenly from a heroin overdose while away in Vancouver, Canada.

The pair had been together for a couple of years by that point, and Lea Michele has dedicated several of the songs on her albums to Cory’s memory. The star also celebrated his life in her Instagram just a few days ago with a touching tribute to him.

The singer, who is addicted to tattoos, also has several of them commemorating her time with Cory. Her friends say that the star always feels down at this time of year, but hopefully, this new romance will serve as a distraction for the painful memories the star has around mid-July.

????✌???? A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jun 30, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]