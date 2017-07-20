O. J. Simpson Parole Live Stream: Simpson's Parole Hearing Will Set Him Free, Says Juror Lionel Cryer [Video]

O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing is set for Thursday, July 20. And plenty of live stream videos on YouTube, like the one from NBC News embedded below, are set to display the news live and let viewers know whether Simpson will be set free or spend more time in prison. As seen in the above photo from Thursday, December 21, 1995, Simpson smiled in the driveway of his Brentwood home in Los Angeles. Back then, Simpson proclaimed his innocence when it came to the brutal killings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Simpson had harsh words for the DNA blood evidence and a prosecutor from his murder trial. However, a famous juror from Simpson’s murder trial has now changed his tune about O.J. and believes that Simpson likely committed the murders. Lionel Cryer was the juror in Simpson’s infamous trial, as seen in the Entertainment Tonight video below, who raised his fist at Simpson in a “black power” sign of solidarity after O.J. was found not guilty in the murder trial of the century.

However, Cryer says that O.J.’s book, If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, which now has Fred and Kim Goldman’s names on the cover, changed Lionel’s mind about O.J.’s guilt.

The videos included below should show the live stream announcement of O.J.’s parole hearing on Thursday.

With news about O.J. potentially walking free more than 20 years after he was acquitted of the double murders, a Getty Images article goes inside Simpson’s house after O.J. was acquitted. Photos of O.J. kneeling next to a bed are mixed with photos of Simpson celebrating with family and friends after being set free.

Whether there will be another set of photos showing Simpson celebrating being released on parole remains to be seen.

As reported by Decider, there are a plethora of ways that people can view O.J.’s parole hearing online.

Whether Simpson should be released is a matter of debate among people online. Whereas some feel O.J. received a harsh sentence for a robbery that involved a gun, others are calling Simpson’s long sentence just desserts, since they believe O.J. is guilty of a double murder.

O.J. Simpson robbery victim to testify in favor of Simpson's parole #OJSimpsonParole @CNN https://t.co/R7bAxp0Hsd — Aaron Range (@AARONIZKING) July 20, 2017

[Featured Image by Chris Martinez/AP Images]