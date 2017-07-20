Scheana Marie And Lala Kent Stay Close Amid Filming On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6

Scheana Marie and Lala Kent appear to be as thick as thieves as they film the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules with their co-stars.

Earlier this week, Kent shared several photos of herself and the Vanderpump Rules cast, including Scheana Marie and James Kennedy, enjoying the sights of Los Angeles and having fun with friends.

In one of her latest photos, Lala Kent was seen taking a selfie with Scheana Marie, Jesse Montana, and John Franklin in the background. In the caption, Kent joked that while they had been told to keep their tongues in their mouths, they had no plans to do any such thing.

In another photo, Lala Kent was seen with James Kennedy and a couple of other musicians.

Lala Kent and Scheana Marie were friends with one another briefly during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 4 but by Season 5, as Scheana Marie grew closer to Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute, she decided to cut Kent out of her life. Then, after filming wrapped on Season 5 and Scheana Marie’s relationship with her co-stars came to an end, she and Kent reconciled and have been spending tons of time together ever since.

The two ladies are also seemingly working together at SUR Restaurant, where Vanderpump Rules is filmed.

Lala Kent left Vanderpump Rules in the midst of its fifth season at the end of last year but ultimately chose to reunite with her co-stars for the Season 5 reunion series.

While Lala Kent was plagued by rumors of a relationship with a married man throughout Vanderpump Rules Season 5, she has seemingly moved on from the drama with her co-stars as filming on Season 6 continues in Los Angeles.

To see more of Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, and Lisa Vanderpump, don’t miss the Season 6 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]