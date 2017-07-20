‘Shameless’ Season 8: Did Fans Spot A Returning Cast Member On Set?

As the filming of Shameless Season 8 continues to move at full force, fans are no strangers to the fact that the Showtime series has said goodbye to a number of members of the cast over the years. The biggest and most recent goodbye of the series came in the form of Chloe Webb known for her role as Monica Gallagher. As those who have watched all of Season 7 of Shameless know, the season ended with the Gallagher family being forced to say goodbye to Monica.

For Season 8, fans have recently learned they will also be forced to say goodbye to Brenden and Brandon Sims – sometimes referred to as the Sims twins – who were known for taking on the role of Liam Gallagher. It was actually the mother of the twins who took to Instagram recently to reveal they would not be returning for Season 8 of the series. After this revelation was made, pictures of the new Liam began to emerge on the social media profiles of various members of the Shameless cast.

While there are several members of the Shameless cast who fans desperately want to return to the series such as Mickey, Mandy, and Sheila, South Side Fans– a Shameless fan site – believes they may have spotted a member of the cast who walked away from the series a few seasons ago.

South Side Fans believes they can see what looks like Dermot Mulroney – who played the role of Sean – lurking in the some of the on set pictures of Shameless Season 8. Could Dermot just be making a guest appearance or is he returning to be a part of the Shameless family once more?

Could this mean the elusive Sean is returning? More importantly, if Sean were to return to Shameless for Season 8 would he try to reignite his past flame with Fiona?

I really love Dermot Mulroney! He should be in Season 7 of #Shameless @SHO_Shameless ! Get him back! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LIRc3agzx3 — Anika (@aj_79) September 10, 2016

As those who follow the series know, Sean and Fiona (played by Emmy Rossum) came very close to getting married. Fiona’s father Frank (played by William H. Macy), however, blew up the wedding before it even happened. After the wedding fell apart, Dermot Mulroney’s character disappeared from the show.

While a large portion of Shameless fans would prefer Jimmy/Steve/Jack to return to reignite his flame with Fiona again, Sean certainly wasn’t the worse boyfriend she has had throughout the series. Time will tell if Dermot Mulroney could be returning to play the role of Sean once more. Unfortunately, fans still have no idea when Season 8 of Shameless is set to premiere.

